Tulsa Tough organizers move forward with June plans

Tulsa's unique three-day cycling festival that features one of the biggest parties in the city is set to return in June.

Saint Francis Tulsa Tough organizers made the announcement Tuesday, after reporting about a month earlier they were deliberating between holding the event in June or September.

Organizers wrote the maxim "first, do no harm" guided their decision because their first responsibility is to protect the best interest of the community, especially health care workers.

2020's events were canceled due to the uncontained spread of COVID-19, but this year, virus surveillance metrics seem to be promising, and organizers hope Tulsa Tough can serve as a point of much-needed connection for the community.

The event will undoubtedly look and feel differently in the pandemic, and despite Tuesday's announcement, more change remains possible.

"As we have seen across the globe, although we may be emotionally wrung out and ready to be done with this virus, the virus may not be done with us," organizers wrote. "If the trend lines predicted by the current data are wrong due to the effect of variants, lack of vigilance, insufficient numbers of people getting vaccinated or other factors, our decision to move forward in June may be revoked."