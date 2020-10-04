Tulsa to host virtual Navy Week beginning Monday

Oklahoma native Greg Slavonic, acting under secretary of the U.S. Navy and a retired rear admiral, will be among the military officials coming to Tulsa this week to participate in Navy Week.

Beginning Monday and running through Friday, it will be the first Navy Week held in Tulsa since the Navy Week program began in 2005.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, most of the events will be virtual rather than in-person. But officials say many of the originally planned demonstrations and activities will still be held, just moved online.

The full schedule of events is available at outreach.navy.mil/Virtual-Outreach.

Slavonic will be part of a live conversation on Oklahoma’s Navy history and heritage from 12:15-1:15 p.m. Wednesday. The event will be virtual.

Following that, Mayor G.T. Bynum will present officials with a proclamation designating it Navy Week in Tulsa.

U.S. Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck will also participate.