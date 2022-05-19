Tulsa to help launch national effort to break link between jail and homelessness

Tulsa will become one of only four communities nationwide to launch a multimillion-dollar effort to break the link between spending time in jail and facing homelessness, officials announced Wednesday.

The Just Home Project will give the city an initial $370,000 grant plus the opportunity to share a $15 million investment fund to “develop housing for populations that are not being served by current housing resources,” officials said.

The announcement comes one week after Mayor G.T. Bynum proposed changing a city ordinance to make it easier for police to remove homeless people from sidewalks and other public rights of way and take them to jail if they refuse.

The consortium called A Way Home for Tulsa, which comprises more than 30 local organizations working to end homelessness in Tulsa, was not notified by the Mayor’s Office before Bynum announced the proposal to the City Council on May 11.

But the Just Home Project hopes that by pairing grant money with investment capital, it can absorb the financial risks that private developers are reluctant to take to help end the homelessness problem, officials said.

“When we look at data on the drivers of homelessness and housing insecurity in Tulsa, the impact of incarceration becomes glaringly apparent,” said Kian Kamas, executive director of the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity.

“We know that housing is critical to any individual’s long-term economic success and are excited to learn from the three other communities in this initiative.”

Led nationally by the Urban Institute and the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Just Home Project will also include Charleston County, South Carolina; Minnehaha County, South Dakota; and San Francisco.

Nationwide, 1 in 4 inmates experienced homelessness in the year before their incarceration, according to the Just Home Project. And once released, former inmates “face significant barriers to finding and maintaining stable housing,” officials said.

The Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity, Housing Solutions, Family & Children’s Services and the Terence Crutcher Foundation worked together on the grant application along with other local partners, officials said.

“We are excited to know that there are national partners who see the need to tackle this issue in Tulsa,” said Sheyda Brown, deputy director at the Terence Crutcher Foundation, who emphasized the need for community participation in developing the city’s plan for using the Just Home investment.

“People closest to the problem should be closest to the solution,” Brown said.

