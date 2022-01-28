Tulsa to begin collecting recyclables again as repairs are nearly finished at fire-damaged facility

While many residents have gotten out of the habit of separating trash from recyclables over the past several months, Tulsa crews will begin collecting them separately again Monday morning for the first time since a fire heavily damaged the city’s recycling facility, officials announced Thursday.

Most recyclables will still end up at the Covanta Waste for Energy Plant, where they have gone since last April when a stray lithium-ion battery triggered a fire at the Tulsa Recycle & Transfer facility. But some truckloads might be used to test new equipment at TRT as it prepares to reopen, officials said.

The recycling facility will resume operations in February, but no exact date has been set.

In the meantime, Tulsa residents need to break some bad habits and get back into the routine of recycling, said Josh Noel, community involvement coordinator for refuge and recycling.

“We have run into a lot of situations where people have been using their recycling as a second trash can,” Noel said. “We really want to focus on having clean and loose recyclables in the blue carts.”