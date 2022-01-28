Tulsa to begin collecting recyclables again as repairs are nearly finished at fire-damaged facility

While many residents have gotten out of the habit of separating trash from recyclables over the past several months, Tulsa crews will begin collecting them separately again Monday morning for the first time since a fire heavily damaged the city’s recycling facility, officials announced Thursday.
Most recyclables will still end up at the Covanta Waste for Energy Plant, where they have gone since last April when a stray lithium-ion battery triggered a fire at the Tulsa Recycle & Transfer facility. But some truckloads might be used to test new equipment at TRT as it prepares to reopen, officials said.
The recycling facility will resume operations in February, but no exact date has been set.
In the meantime, Tulsa residents need to break some bad habits and get back into the routine of recycling, said Josh Noel, community involvement coordinator for refuge and recycling.
“We have run into a lot of situations where people have been using their recycling as a second trash can,” Noel said. “We really want to focus on having clean and loose recyclables in the blue carts.”
In Tulsa’s curbside recycling program, recyclables go in blue carts while trash goes in gray carts. Starting Monday, crews will not empty blue carts that contain any non-recyclable items, Noel said.
The April 1 fire, triggered by a lithium-ion battery that should not have been recycled in the first place, melted conveyor belts, destroyed sensors and even warped steel beams. Repairs cost more than $11.4 million.
“We are currently in the final stages of getting our system online,” said Robert Pickens, vice president of recycling for American Waste Control. “We still have some supplies that are coming in. We’re hoping we don’t have any further delays with the supply chains.”
Recyclable items include aluminum and steel cans, paper and cardboard, plastic bottles and jugs, and glass jars and bottles. Batteries can be recycled through the Metropolitan Environmental Trust and specialized battery stores.
