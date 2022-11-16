Tulsa Thunder Fellows students join players for White House tour

Eleven months ago, Nzinga Collins shared with the Tulsa World her aspiration to become the president of the United States.

When the 14-year-old Booker T. Washington High School sophomore mentioned her goal again on Tuesday, she did so while being interviewed at the White House.

“I would like to be the president,” Collins said to an Oklahoma City Thunder videographer, “so vote for me in 2044.”

Along with Thunder players and coaches, Collins and Crossover Prep Academy sophomore Reece Robinson were given an extensive tour of the White House. Collins and Robinson were members of the 2021-22 inaugural Thunder Fellows cohort.

A free, after-school program with classroom space in downtown Tulsa’s Greenwood District, the Thunder Fellows enterprise resulted from Thunder general manager Sam Presti’s 2020 tour of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre site.

Driven by Presti’s plan to “help close the opportunity gap” for Tulsa-area Black students, the Thunder and the Creative Artists Agency partnered in the development of the Thunder Fellows program.

On Wednesday night, Collins and Robinson were at Washington’s Capital One Arena to watch an NBA clash between the Thunder and Wizards.

“We always talk about growth as basketball players,” Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said, “but the best growth in life is as human beings.

“Seeing those (Thunder Fellows students) transform themselves in such a short amount of time is special. They all have bright futures. I’m glad just to be a small part of that program.”

In a “Seeds of Greenwood” documentary that chronicled the 2021-22 inaugural Thunder Fellows cohort, Collins and Robinson had prominent roles. In the White House movie theater, the “Seeds of Greenwood” trailer was viewed by Thunder players and White House staff members.

“I never thought that I would be here in the White House, looking at a trailer of a movie that I’m in,” Collins said. “Crazy.”

The University of Tulsa’s Collins College of Business recently announced that it annually will provide a full-tuition, four-year scholarship for each of two Thunder Fellows students who are graduating high school seniors.

Thunder Fellows students have toured the NASA facility and Minute Maid Park in Houston, and while in the Dallas area they were given a behind-the-scenes tour of the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium. The students also have visited the Thunder’s offices and practice facility in Oklahoma City.

Reece Robinson’s mother, Tif’Nee Jordan, also experienced the Tuesday White House tour. During a call to the Tulsa World, Jordan marveled at “the opportunities this (Thunder) organization has afforded to these kids.”

“This program (Thunder Fellows) helps our kids have a different path,” Jordan said. “We are at the nation’s capital today. We have flown hundreds of miles to be here. This is amazing. Right now, my 15-year-old son is at the White House. I’m just so impressed.”

Reflecting on his Tuesday in Washington, Robinson said, “From the outside, the White House doesn’t look as big as it really is.

“When I first joined the Thunder Fellows, I didn’t know what to expect. I expected to meet the Thunder players, maybe. Now, we’ve been to the White House and I got to meet so many interesting people. It’s been quite an experience.”

Video: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander says visiting White House was a 'great experience.'