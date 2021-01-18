Tulsa tenants should have the right to an attorney during an eviction case, TU experts say

Law experts from the University of Tulsa are calling for tenants to have a right to an attorney during evictions proceedings, much like an accused criminal has the right to an attorney during a trial.
Landlords almost always have attorneys representing them in during an eviction. In fact, in Tulsa, landlords rarely even have to show up court themselves. But roughly 90% of tenants don’t have access to legal counsel, according to a recent study from TU’s Terry West Civil Legal Clinic.
It’s not a fair fight, said Roni Amit, the clinic’s director.
“Without an attorney,” Amit said, “individuals are unable to truly have their day in court before facing eviction.”
Tulsa had the 11th highest eviction rate in the country prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, with 14,315 evictions filed in 2019, according to nationwide data from the Eviction Lab at Princeton University.
Evictions slowed down dramatically last year as courts remained closed for several weeks, then a series of federal moratoriums limited the circumstances in which a landlord could pursue an eviction during the pandemic.
The current moratorium, however, expires at the end of January. And if it is extended again, the moratoriums will have to be lifted eventually, Amit said. Then tenants will still owe the full amount of rent that has accumulated over the last several months, which could trigger a tidal wave of eviction cases in 2021.
“When individuals are evicted,” Amit said, “they lose the stability of their neighborhoods and communities, which results in increased reliance on government resources. The displacement has lasting effects on the physical and mental health of individuals, including children.”
Cities with right-to-counsel programs can actually see cost savings, according to TU’s study. A cost-benefit analysis in Baltimore, for example, estimated that every dollar spent on legal counsel for tenants would save $3.06 in spending on social services.
TU’s report, titled “Leveling the Playing Field,” wasn’t the first to recommend a right to an attorney for tenants. It has become one of the most frequently mentioned ideas for reforms, and Legal Aid Services has already stepped up efforts to provide pro bono counsel for some tenants. But tenants need the help now more than ever, said Katie Dilks, executive director of the Oklahoma Access to Justice Foundation.
“This report could not be more timely,” Dilks said, “as Tulsa faces the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on renters.”
The recent federal stimulus package included additional funding for rental assistance, to help tenants catch up with overdue rents and avoid a spike in evictions once the moratorium ends.
“In order to make sure renters are truly helped by that assistance,” Dilks said, “legal representation is crucial.”