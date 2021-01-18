Tulsa tenants should have the right to an attorney during an eviction case, TU experts say

Law experts from the University of Tulsa are calling for tenants to have a right to an attorney during evictions proceedings, much like an accused criminal has the right to an attorney during a trial.

Landlords almost always have attorneys representing them in during an eviction. In fact, in Tulsa, landlords rarely even have to show up court themselves. But roughly 90% of tenants don’t have access to legal counsel, according to a recent study from TU’s Terry West Civil Legal Clinic.

It’s not a fair fight, said Roni Amit, the clinic’s director.

“Without an attorney,” Amit said, “individuals are unable to truly have their day in court before facing eviction.”

Tulsa had the 11th highest eviction rate in the country prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, with 14,315 evictions filed in 2019, according to nationwide data from the Eviction Lab at Princeton University.

Evictions slowed down dramatically last year as courts remained closed for several weeks, then a series of federal moratoriums limited the circumstances in which a landlord could pursue an eviction during the pandemic.