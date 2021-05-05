Tulsa Tech and Tulsa County Sheriff's Office partner on detention officer program

More than a dozen Tulsa Tech students were sworn in Tuesday as detention officers for the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) as part of a training effort between the two groups.

“I first wanted to be a police officer because I like solving a mystery,” Lucian Bode, a senior at Booker T. Washington High School, said in a statement. “I want to be a crimes against children investigator because I have two little sisters, and I would want someone to look out for them. This opportunity with TCSO is a great way to start my career and work while I go to college.”

As part of the effort, students learn how to keep themselves and inmates safe. Statewide, more than 300 jobs for detention officers open up each year, according to an estimate from U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“This is a critical time for law enforcement,” Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado said in a statement. “Fewer and fewer people are answering the call to serve their communities. That’s why this collaboration is so important.

“These young men and women are stepping in at a time when we desperately need detention officers. They are filling a critical need that will help keep the jail running …”

Michael Brown is Tulsa Tech’s criminal justice instructor.