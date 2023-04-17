Keith C. Elder, who has led the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra for the past four years, has resigned his position as the orchestra's executive director and CEO.

The resignation is effective immediately. Ron Predl, who served as executive director prior to Elder's tenure, will serve as interim executive director while the orchestra's board of directors begins a national search.

Elder is leaving the Tulsa Symphony for a similar position with another orchestra.

"Some of the details are still being hammered out, but I think we'll be able to say which orchestra by May 2," Elder said in an interview with the Tulsa World.

In a statement, Tulsa Symphony board president Kayden Creekbaum said: "We are grateful for Keith's dedication, passion, and vision during his tenure as Executive Director. We are particularly grateful for Keith’s innovative leadership during the difficult days of the COVID-19 pandemic, when TSO garnered national attention for finding creative ways to continue to provide live music experiences for the community."

Elder took over as the Tulsa Symphony's executive director and CEO in August 2019; within seven months, the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered all public performances out of concerns for audience members and performers.

Under Elder's leadership, the Tulsa Symphony became the first major orchestra in the country to perform in front of a live audience, when it presented a concert featuring pianist Yefim Bronfman at ONEOK Field on Sept. 5, 2020.

Elder said how the orchestra managed through the COVID-19 pandemic is something of which he is most pleased. The orchestra also performed special radio concerts that were broadcast on Public Radio Tulsa, and created a holiday TV special that aired on KOTV Channel 6, and featured opera star Sarah Coburn.

"Being able to be part of the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial, and having Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra here to perform his 'All Rise' symphony, which was just spectacular, was one of the major highlights of my time here in Tulsa," Elder said.

Events such as these helped to move the Tulsa Symphony into the national spotlight, and was one reason why Elder was chosen as one of the 2020 Tulsans of the Year for Tulsa World Magazine.

But Elder said perhaps the most lasting accomplishment during his tenure with the orchestra was the drafting of a new mission statement, which emphasizes that it is “a vital community service organization that entertains, educates, heals, and inspires through musical excellence, innovation, and collaboration.”

"I was especially proud that Simon Woods, who is the president of the League of American Orchestras, praised the Tulsa Symphony's mission statement in an essay last year as an example of the way all orchestras should operate," Elder said. "And I'm very pleased at how the Tulsa Symphony has served this community, and I know it will continue to do so in the future."