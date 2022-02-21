Tulsa, surrounding counties under winter storm watch Wednesday-Thursday

A winter storm system that could bring half an inch of ice and an inch of snow and sleet is expected to affect power and travel Wednesday and Thursday, forecasters said.
"Total sleet and snow accumulations of up to around one inch and ice accumulations of around one half of an inch possible," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
"Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel could be nearly impossible."
Tulsa and surrounding counties are under a winter storm watch from Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon.
"At least two rounds of wintry precipitation are expected Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon. Sleet and freezing rain are expected to be the most impactful precipitation types with light snow also possible in some area(s)," forecasters said.
"The heaviest accumulation periods currently appear Wednesday during the day and again Thursday during the day. Precipitation is forecast to end from west to east Thursday evening.
"In addition to the winter weather, gusty northerly winds and sharply colder temperatures will overspread the region on Tuesday. Very cold wind chill values will develop Tuesday night and continue at times through Friday night."
On Monday night into Tuesday morning, there is also a slight chance of severe thunderstorms, according to the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, before a strong cold front moves through the area. Chance of precipitation Monday night into Tuesday morning is 70%.
The Tulsa area forecast:
Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a temperature falling to around 36 by 1 p.m. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Wind chill values between 8 and 13. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday: Sleet likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 26. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday night: Sleet likely, mainly before 7 p.m. Cloudy, with a low around 24. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday: Periods of sleet before 1 p.m., then a chance of snow. High near 26. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday night: A 50% chance of snow before 7 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 33. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.