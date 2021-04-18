 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tulsa, surrounding counties under freeze watch early Wednesday
0 comments

Tulsa, surrounding counties under freeze watch early Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Freeze watch
Courtesy National Weather Service

A freeze watch is in effect for Tulsa and much of eastern and central Oklahoma on Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service said.

The watch, in effect from 1-9 a.m. Wednesday, means conditions could kill plants and and other tender vegetation that are left outdoors or unprotected, forecasters said.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees will be possible, with the coldest readings north and northeast of Tulsa.  Temperatures in the Tulsa metro area could fall into the 30-32 degree range, forecasters said.

The last freeze in Tulsa on average is March 29 with the latest recorded on May 9, 1909, according to the weather service.

A strong cold front is expected to move through the area on Monday night, resulting in high temperatures in the high-40s on Tuesday, before returning to the 60s Wednesday and Thursday, forecasters said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senior royals walk in the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral procession

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Hotels targeted for redevelopment as multi-family/senior living
Politics

Hotels targeted for redevelopment as multi-family/senior living

  • Updated

Development proposals making their way through the city’s approval process call for turning the Crowne Plaza Tulsa-Southern Hills near 81st Street and Lewis Avenue and the Wyndham Hotel at 41st Street and Garnett Avenue into mixed-use developments that would include a market rate and affordable housing with a priority on seniors and veterans.

Saint Francis names new president, CEO
Local News

Saint Francis names new president, CEO

  • Updated

Dr. Cliff Robertson, currently chief executive officer of CHI Health in Omaha, Nebraska, will take over July 1, succeeding Jake Henry Jr., who is retiring after two decades at the helm.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News