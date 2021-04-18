Tulsa, surrounding counties under freeze watch early Wednesday

A freeze watch is in effect for Tulsa and much of eastern and central Oklahoma on Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service said.

The watch, in effect from 1-9 a.m. Wednesday, means conditions could kill plants and and other tender vegetation that are left outdoors or unprotected, forecasters said.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees will be possible, with the coldest readings north and northeast of Tulsa. Temperatures in the Tulsa metro area could fall into the 30-32 degree range, forecasters said.

The last freeze in Tulsa on average is March 29 with the latest recorded on May 9, 1909, according to the weather service.

A strong cold front is expected to move through the area on Monday night, resulting in high temperatures in the high-40s on Tuesday, before returning to the 60s Wednesday and Thursday, forecasters said.

