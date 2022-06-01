Tulsa student in Scripps Spelling Bee tripped up by Japanese-origin word in first round

A Tulsa student had a bad break in the first round of the 2022 Scripps Spelling Bee when she was unable to come up with the spelling of a word originating from Japan.

Ella Pettyjohn, 14, who recently completed eighth grade at Monte Cassino School, was in Washington, D.C., Tuesday to participate in the national competition.

In round 1, Pettyjohn was asked to spell the word for a high-grade Japanese tea made from the same plant as matcha. Americans are likely more familiar with that version of the tea, which is ground into a fine powder, than gyokuro, in which the whole leaves are steeped and strained.

Pettyjohn offered the spelling giacuro and was eliminated along with 71 other competitors in the first round, who finished in a tie for 163rd place.

Before the competition, Pettyjohn told KJRH, the organization sponsoring her, that she was excited to meet spelling bee host LeVar Burton, as she is a fan of "Star Trek: The Next Generation."

The finals of the 2022 Scripps Spelling Bee are 7 p.m. Thursday, airing on the ION network.