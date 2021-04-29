Tulsa State Fair to return for 2021

After the first cancellation in nearly 80 years for COVID-19 last year, the Tulsa State Fair is slated to return to Expo Square.
Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith made the announcement Thursday at a city and county news conference dedicated to updated the public about the virus' effect in the area.
Slated for Sept. 30 through Oct. 10, the fair was 154 days away on Thursday — Expo Square President and CEO Mark Andrus was counting.
The fair normally accounts for 40 percent of the fairgrounds’ millions in annual revenue, Andrus said, and when it came to canceling last year, the public trust had an obligation to protect taxpayers from the cost. That meant layoffs for employees and dissolved positions, and for the employees who remained, even more work to do, Andrus said.
There's 29 fulltime employees who run the 240-acre property, but the fair returning is a welcome thought, and plans are in the works now to make it as safe, clean, friendly and fun as possible, Andrus said, following the recommendations of the Tulsa Health Department.
By its kickoff, the first update to the Golden Driller Plaza since 1966 will be complete — "It will be the best front door you've ever seen," Andrus said — and the familiar experience of walking the fairgrounds will hopefully serve as a respite for some.
The anguish so many experienced and the hardship others faced with the deaths of loved ones, loss of jobs and interruptions to schooling during the past 14 months far outweigh the joy the fair could bring, but, if just for a moment, it could be familiar, Andrus said.
The taste of corn dogs, the sight of cows and smiling kids, brightly-colored rides and the purchase of a knick-knack or lava lamp could bring back fun memories for some; "I remember when I was a kid," Andrus thought aloud. "I remember when I was on a date."
"Last year will not go away, but ... I challenge you to come to the grounds and not be smiling shortly after you arrive," Andrus said.