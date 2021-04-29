Tulsa State Fair to return for 2021

After the first cancellation in nearly 80 years for COVID-19 last year, the Tulsa State Fair is slated to return to Expo Square.

Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith made the announcement Thursday at a city and county news conference dedicated to updated the public about the virus' effect in the area.

Slated for Sept. 30 through Oct. 10, the fair was 154 days away on Thursday — Expo Square President and CEO Mark Andrus was counting.

The fair normally accounts for 40 percent of the fairgrounds’ millions in annual revenue, Andrus said, and when it came to canceling last year, the public trust had an obligation to protect taxpayers from the cost. That meant layoffs for employees and dissolved positions, and for the employees who remained, even more work to do, Andrus said.

There's 29 fulltime employees who run the 240-acre property, but the fair returning is a welcome thought, and plans are in the works now to make it as safe, clean, friendly and fun as possible, Andrus said, following the recommendations of the Tulsa Health Department.