Tulsa State Fair sees 'astounding' increase in attendance from 2019

A year with no fair didn't dampen attendance for the 2021 Tulsa State Fair.

Attendance for the even this year increased by more than 140,000 people as 1.18 million people attended the fair compared to 1.04 million in 2019 even with an early close on the last day due to severe weather, fair officials announced Thursday.

This year's attendance was the largest the fair has seen in the last five years.

"After a year without the fair, the 2021 Tulsa State Fair faced many challenges as we welcomed back our community's largest event," Tulsa County Commissioner Ron Peters said. "We are pleased with the astounding support from Tulsa County, resulting in one of the most successful fairs ever."

The fair employed 1,019 people this year, up from the 754 people employed in 2019.

Rides, including Mega ride passes, grossed $4.2 million, 150 independent concessions stands totaled $5.02 million and Expo Square-serviced concessions accumulated another $1.65 million.