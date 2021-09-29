Tulsa State Fair safety starts with a plan before your visit, sheriff says

One hundred children were separated from their families at the Tulsa State Fair in 2019, and that's only those reported to the Sheriff's Office.

With crowds expected to exceed 1 million people as the event returns this year after a pandemic hiatus, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is urging parents to talk safety with their children before they arrive at the gates.

"With large crowds, as many of you know, it becomes very easy for children to get separated from their families," Sheriff Vic Regalado said at a news conference Wednesday. "If you put in a safety plan before you visit the fair, your chances of becoming separated or having a lost child diminishes greatly."

TCSO will provide wristbands for children on which parents can write a cellphone number other adults may call to negotiate a reunion in case a child gets lost; a Lost Children Office will be on the east end of the facility in Central Park Hall.

Regalado encouraged parents to teach their children what a deputy in uniform looks like so they will not be scared to approach them if they get lost, and probably most importantly, he recommended parents snap a picture of their child on the cellphone once they're inside the gate at the fair so they have a readily available and timely picture.