Tulsa State Fair safety starts with a plan before your visit, sheriff says

One hundred children were separated from their families at the Tulsa State Fair in 2019, and that's only those reported to the Sheriff's Office.
With crowds expected to exceed 1 million people as the event returns this year after a pandemic hiatus, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is urging parents to talk safety with their children before they arrive at the gates.
"With large crowds, as many of you know, it becomes very easy for children to get separated from their families," Sheriff Vic Regalado said at a news conference Wednesday. "If you put in a safety plan before you visit the fair, your chances of becoming separated or having a lost child diminishes greatly."
TCSO will provide wristbands for children on which parents can write a cellphone number other adults may call to negotiate a reunion in case a child gets lost; a Lost Children Office will be on the east end of the facility in Central Park Hall.
Regalado encouraged parents to teach their children what a deputy in uniform looks like so they will not be scared to approach them if they get lost, and probably most importantly, he recommended parents snap a picture of their child on the cellphone once they're inside the gate at the fair so they have a readily available and timely picture.
For the neighborhoods around the fairgrounds, Tulsa Police plan to provide additional patrols and more resources in the area to respond to citizen concerns.
“There’s also going to just be an influx of people, some meandering around just trying to get to the fair," TPD Lt. Richard Meulenberg said in a previous interview.
Tulsa Police ask that motorists driving near fair entrances watch out for pedestrians, especially as children and other fairgoers may be walking outside crosswalks.
Regalado noted fair attendees should be especially proactive to deter car burglars. With no shuttle service this year, many cars are expected to be parked around the fairgrounds, and that's likely to attract bad actors.
"Don't make it inviting by leaving your personal property on the front seat or anything else that would catch the eye of a burglar," Regalado said. "Please lock up all your valuables in your trunk that you are not going to be taking into the fair."
For example, anyone carrying personal firearms will have to stow them before going to Tulsa State Fair. Despite Oklahoma being a constitutional carry state, such weapons are not allowed in the state fair under state law. With a smile, Regalado specifically cited the prohibition found in Title 21 of the Oklahoma Statutes, §1290.22, section D.3.
Deputies will be working to ensure a safe, fun and family atmosphere for all who visit, Regalado said, and TCSO will also man close to 300 cameras, an increase of about 100 from the latest fair.
"There's probably not an inch of this fair that we will not be able to see with our camera systems," Regalado said. "They're very good."
The Tulsa State Fair kicks off Thursday, Sept. 30, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 10. Information on attractions, tickets and maps may be found online at tulsastatefair.com.