Tulsa State Fair begins with ride marathon for Sand Springs siblings

Here’s one way to get the most bang for your buck at the Tulsa State Fair: Just keep riding.

Greg Glass, 15, and Kamryn Honeycutt, 23, a brother and sister from Sand Springs, purchased Mega Ride Passes for unlimited rides. They couldn’t wait to get started.

“We got here at the fair about 11:30, and we came out to the midway about 11:45 and they told us the rides wouldn’t open until 12 o’clock,” Glass said.

Once they got started, they didn’t stop. They began hopping on rides as soon as the midway opened, and they continued going around in circles and falling from the sky until 2½ hours later, when they paused following a Tilt-A-Whirl ride to talk about the binge-so-far.

People go to the fair for different reasons. Glass goes for the rides.

“You don’t get the opportunity to do it a lot,” he said. “You do it once a year, and it’s fun.”

The 2022 Tulsa State Fair — branded as “11 days of awesome” — was christened Thursday and will continue through Sunday, Oct. 9.

Glass doesn’t care for heights, but his sister ushered him onto a ride that stands high above the midway as soon as the fair opened.

“If you are scared of something, go ahead and do it,” she said. “If you are scared of something, you might as well get it over with.”

Before they were interviewed, they had ridden some rides as many as three times — including the Avalanche, which Glass considers the best ride at the fair. Honeycutt says the best ride is the Starship.

Immediately after chatting about their early flurry of rides, the two headed to a roller coaster for a continuation. They said they planned to keep riding until the midway closed. Because the Mega Ride Pass is good for the duration of the fair, they said they probably will come back for more.

They took a lunch short break between rides Thursday, opting for shark on a stick and alligator on a stick.

“It tasted like fish,” Honeycutt said.

“I think it tasted like chicken,” Glass said, adding that he wasn’t worried about how that food in his stomach might react to fair rides.

“I have never thrown up on a ride — ever,” he said.

The fair traditionally delivers thrill rides and exotic foods. A pizza vendor with multiple midway locations offers scorpion, mealworm and cricket pizza. A group of Porum students ordered pizza from the vendor around lunchtime, but none felt compelled to try the wild slices.

Not all the rides can be found on the midway.

If you’re feeling all “Urban Cowboy,” a PBR Swick’s mechanical bull is available for paid rides on the upper level of the SageNet Center. Saren Chuculate of Tahlequah rode because she saw a best-time-so-far listed and wanted to beat it. She did.

What’s her mechanical bull riding secret? “I try to hold on for dear life,” she said.

Chuculate was followed by someone who wore a T-shirt branded with the words “Man Like No Udder.”

Also spotted: A man wearing a shirt that said “Drink Raw Milk,” providing a reminder that the fair is a place for agriculture and not just adventure. Pop culture and agriculture collided in the birthing center, where a sow named Miss Piggy was ready to have piglets.

Meanwhile, Cliff Bell and his family were among the first visitors inside SageNet Center when the fair opened.

Here’s your hint that it wasn’t his first Tulsa State Fair: He was wearing a Phantasmagoria shirt. Phantasmagoria was the spooky ride when long-gone Bell’s Amusement Park was part of the Tulsa State Fair.

Bell and some family members wore Tulsa-centric shirts they had bought at Boomtown Tees.

Bell (not related to the family that owned Bell’s Amusement Park) said going to the fair is a tradition. He has been visiting since he was a kid, and they park in the same place every time.

“We came out the first day so the kids could ride all they want with the Mega Ride Pass,” he said.