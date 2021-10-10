 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tulsa State Fair announces early closure due to expected severe weather
0 Comments
alert

Tulsa State Fair announces early closure due to expected severe weather

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tulsa State Fair (copy)

The midway of the Tulsa State Fair is pictured on Tuesday.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

The Tulsa State Fair is closing early on its last day, Sunday, due to expected severe weather on Sunday night, an official said.

Amanda Blair, chief operating officer with the fair, said in a news release that the fair would close at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Parking and tickets will be sold until 6:15 p.m. Sunday, she said.

"If you are on property during any weather event, all visitors, vendors and support personnel are requested to enter the nearest indoor permanent facility," she said in the release.

The release did not say if the closure was for both fair buildings and the midway. Fair buildings were originally set to close at 9 p.m. and the midway originally was set to close at 11 p.m.

Severe storms are expected Sunday evening, with the possibility of tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds, forecasters said.

Sunday is the last day of the fair, which began Sept. 30.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Archeologists unearth ancient 2,700-year-old luxury toilet

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News