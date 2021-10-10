Tulsa State Fair announces early closure due to expected severe weather

The Tulsa State Fair is closing early on its last day, Sunday, due to expected severe weather on Sunday night, an official said.

Amanda Blair, chief operating officer with the fair, said in a news release that the fair would close at 7 p.m. Sunday.

Parking and tickets will be sold until 6:15 p.m. Sunday, she said.

"If you are on property during any weather event, all visitors, vendors and support personnel are requested to enter the nearest indoor permanent facility," she said in the release.

The release did not say if the closure was for both fair buildings and the midway. Fair buildings were originally set to close at 9 p.m. and the midway originally was set to close at 11 p.m.

Severe storms are expected Sunday evening, with the possibility of tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds, forecasters said.

Sunday is the last day of the fair, which began Sept. 30.