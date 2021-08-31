Tulsa State Fair a go this year: Officials working to offer COVID-19 vaccinations on site

If a double-decker funnel cake, a Disney show on ice or an old-fashioned Ferris wheel won’t get you to the Tulsa State Fair this year, maybe a potential life-saving vaccine will.
Tulsa County officials said Tuesday they plan to move forward with the annual event, scheduled for Sept. 30-Oct. 10, and are in preliminary discussions with Tulsa Health Department to offer COVID-19 vaccinations on site.
“We don’t know how many people would avail themselves of the service if we had it there,” said County Commissioner and fair board Chairman Ron Peters. “We are working with (THD Executive Director) Dr. (Bruce) Dart on the best locations.”
Last year’s Tulsa State Fair was reduced to just one event — the Junior Livestock Show — due to the pandemic. Peters said the plan this year is to put on a full-fledged operation but to do so in as safe a manner as possible.
“Our promise to our patrons is to do everything that the Health Department requests that we do to make sure we have a clean, safe and enjoyable fair for everyone,” Peters said.
Tulsa Health Department spokeswoman Leanne Stephens confirmed that talks are in the works to make vaccines available at the fair.
“Things are still in the planning stages, but we are confident that this will come to fruition to provide another convenient access point for vaccinations,” Stephens said. “We will provide information to the public once there are more definitive details.”
Stephens said Dart believes that the safety of large-scale events is “entirely dependent on human behavior.”
“Events such as the Tulsa State Fair will certainly look a little different than they did two years ago, but attendees who follow public health recommendations can safely enjoy many activities,” Stephens said.
Dart recommends that anyone attending large events like the state fair should be fully vaccinated, Stephens said.
“In accordance with guidelines from the CDC for areas with high transmission, Dr. Dart recommends masking indoors and in crowded outdoor areas. Additionally, frequent handwashing or the use of hand sanitizer are encouraged,” Stephens said. “Anyone who is symptomatic or who has been recently in close, prolonged contact with an infected individual should stay home and seek testing for COVID-19.”
Mark Andrus, president and CEO of Expo Square, said his staff has two or three plans in place for how the fair would be conducted based on conditions. He said no decision has been made on whether or not to require patrons to wear masks.
“We are prepared to do that,” Andrus said, “but the decision has not been made yet because I think things will change within the next 30 days, hopefully for the more positive.”
Andrus said he prides himself in keeping the 240-acre fairgrounds clean and safe and that this year’s state fair will be no different.
“I just can’t emphasize it more, anything that changes legally, procedurally (regarding COVID-19 regulations), we will change accordingly,” Andrus said.
The fairgrounds has state-of-the-art hand-washing stations, plenty of hand sanitizer and masks if needed, ensuring that the Tulsa State Fair will be able to meet and exceed any local or national COVID-19 mitigation standards, Andrus said.