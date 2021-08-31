Tulsa State Fair a go this year: Officials working to offer COVID-19 vaccinations on site

“Things are still in the planning stages, but we are confident that this will come to fruition to provide another convenient access point for vaccinations,” Stephens said. “We will provide information to the public once there are more definitive details.”

Stephens said Dart believes that the safety of large-scale events is “entirely dependent on human behavior.”

“Events such as the Tulsa State Fair will certainly look a little different than they did two years ago, but attendees who follow public health recommendations can safely enjoy many activities,” Stephens said.

Dart recommends that anyone attending large events like the state fair should be fully vaccinated, Stephens said.

“In accordance with guidelines from the CDC for areas with high transmission, Dr. Dart recommends masking indoors and in crowded outdoor areas. Additionally, frequent handwashing or the use of hand sanitizer are encouraged,” Stephens said. “Anyone who is symptomatic or who has been recently in close, prolonged contact with an infected individual should stay home and seek testing for COVID-19.”