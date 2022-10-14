Tulsa State Fair 2022 saw attendance, revenue increase from 2021

Attendance and revenue across many areas increased this year as the Tulsa State Fair continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 1.2 million people attended the fair this year compared to the 1.18 million people who attended last year.

"As we continue to rebound from the pandemic, our goal during the Tulsa State Fair was to increase the opportunities for our community and improve quality of life," said Mark Andrus, president and CEO of Expo Square and Tulsa State Fair. "During the fair, we effect the livelihood of so many, by creating jobs and impacting the financial well-being of businesses. Our event's attendance illustrates the strong support from Tulsa County and surrounding communities, enabling us to achieve our goals."

Revenue in most areas also increased this year, with rides, including Mega Ride Passes, grossed $4.4 million compared to $4.2 million in 2021.

Over 26,000 Mega Ride Passes were sold this year, and over 17,000 Disney On Ice tickets were sold.

The 129 independent concession stands totaled $5.5 million, almost half a million more compared to 2021; and Expo Square-serviced concessions accumulated another $1.7 million.

There were 755 employees at the fair this year, down from the 1,019 from 2021.

The fair’s livestock and animal shows saw 15,823 animal entries, and $400,000 was awarded in scholarships. The fair was the birthplace of nearly 160 baby animals.

"We appreciate our committed partners, vendors, and concessionaires, and want to thank our hardworking staff that work year-round to make this event possible," COO of Expo Square and Tulsa State Fair Amanda Blair said.