Tulsa SPCA seeks help after taking in 21 dogs from Wagoner area

The Tulsa SPCA needs extra donations after taking in a large group of dogs rescued from the Wagoner area.
In a Facebook post Monday, the organization announced it had taken in 21 dogs after their owner couldn't afford to keep them fed.
"Many of them are underweight and have bite marks from fighting each other for food," the post reads. "Without hesitation, we took them in, but we urgently need your help to cover the cost of care."
Donations via Facebook had reached $890 as of Wednesday morning, according to the post.
"Please consider making a donation to help us care for these little ones and others like them," the post reads. "Any amount is greatly appreciated!"
