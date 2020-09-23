 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tulsa SPCA seeks help after taking in 21 dogs from Wagoner area

Tulsa SPCA seeks help after taking in 21 dogs from Wagoner area

{{featured_button_text}}

The Tulsa SPCA needs extra donations after taking in a large group of dogs rescued from the Wagoner area. 

In a Facebook post Monday, the organization announced it had taken in 21 dogs after their owner couldn't afford to keep them fed. 

"Many of them are underweight and have bite marks from fighting each other for food," the post reads. "Without hesitation, we took them in, but we urgently need your help to cover the cost of care."

Donations via Facebook had reached $890 as of Wednesday morning, according to the post. 

"Please consider making a donation to help us care for these little ones and others like them," the post reads. "Any amount is greatly appreciated!"

Featured video: Drone footage of Will Rogers' first football stadium

Gallery: More Tulsa-area pets in need of homes

Stetson Payne 918-732-8135

stetson.payne@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @stetson__payne

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news, general assignment and other stories. I previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. I'm from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Why is Tulsa in the White House's COVID-19 red zone and Oklahoma City isn't? Masks in suburbs, Tulsa mayor says
Local News

Why is Tulsa in the White House's COVID-19 red zone and Oklahoma City isn't? Masks in suburbs, Tulsa mayor says

  • Updated

"We've been able to get by with that so far because the citizens of Tulsa have sucked it up and done the right thing," Mayor G.T. Bynum said at a Thursday news conference. "But we're moving into flu season. We're moving into cold winter months when more people will not have the option of al fresco dining and spending as much time outside. More people will be inside, and with that comes much greater risk."

Tulsa police major sues media companies, saying they misrepresented his comments about police shootings of African Americans
Crime News

Tulsa police major sues media companies, saying they misrepresented his comments about police shootings of African Americans

  • Updated

The lawsuit stems from reports about comments Yates made June 8 while being interviewed on "The Pat Campbell Show" on KFAQ. During the interview, Yates denied the existence of systemic racism and, in discussing police shootings, said: “And by the way, all the research says … we’re shooting African-Americans about 24% less than we probably ought to be based on the crimes being committed.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News