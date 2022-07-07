Tulsa SPCA rescues 64 hoarded dogs, seeks volunteers and donations

The Tulsa Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals welcomes volunteers and donations after dozens of dogs were recently rescued from a hoarding situation.

The 64 dogs from Pontotoc County now have access to medical care, grooming services, proper nutrition, clean water and a safe place to sleep, thanks to Tulsa SPCA. The rescue took two days starting June 30.

Groomers showed up with clippers to help shave the rescues to properly evaluate them, according to the local shelter's CEO Mindy Tiner.

"Until we got everyone shaved, it was hard to really know what all was needed," Tiner said.

A majority of the dogs are adoptable, but there are some that need a little more work adapting to human interaction, Tiner said.

"We've been surprised at how well the majority of them are doing, but there certainly are some that are going to be a longer project," Tiner said.

Tulsa SPCA has already had a lot of volunteers step up and assist with cleaning, laundry, dishes and more. Seventeen dogs out of the group have already been adopted.

"We really are so thankful," said Tiner. "We do hope that continues after this rescue because we have dogs here all the time and cats all the time, and we always need fosters and we always need volunteers."

Tulsa SPCA is a local animal shelter and does not get funding from a national agency nor are they affiliated with a national agency.

"The support that you're giving us right now stays right here in our community," Tiner said.