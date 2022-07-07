 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa SPCA rescues 64 hoarded dogs, seeks volunteers and donations

  • Updated
The Tulsa Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals welcomes volunteers and donations after dozens of dogs were recently rescued from a hoarding situation.

The 64 dogs from Pontotoc County now have access to medical care, grooming services, proper nutrition, clean water and a safe place to sleep, thanks to Tulsa SPCA. The rescue took two days starting June 30.

Groomers showed up with clippers to help shave the rescues to properly evaluate them, according to the local shelter's CEO Mindy Tiner.

"Until we got everyone shaved, it was hard to really know what all was needed," Tiner said.

A poodle waits to be adopted at the Tulsa SPCA. From a group or 64 recently rescued dogs, 17 out of the group have already been adopted.

A majority of the dogs are adoptable, but there are some that need a little more work adapting to human interaction, Tiner said.

"We've been surprised at how well the majority of them are doing, but there certainly are some that are going to be a longer project," Tiner said.

Tulsa SPCA has already had a lot of volunteers step up and assist with cleaning, laundry, dishes and more. Seventeen dogs out of the group have already been adopted.

Tulsa Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals CEO Mindy Tiner pets Bo, a rescued poodle that has been shaved, at the organization's shelter. 

"We really are so thankful," said Tiner. "We do hope that continues after this rescue because we have dogs here all the time and cats all the time, and we always need fosters and we always need volunteers."

Tulsa SPCA is a local animal shelter and does not get funding from a national agency nor are they affiliated with a national agency.

"The support that you're giving us right now stays right here in our community," Tiner said.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

How you can help

Tulsa SPCA asks contributors to use the donate button at tulsaspca.org or on the group's Facebook page to support them as they work to find forever homes for the Pontotoc County group and all the other dogs and cats who arrive at the shelter.

To volunteer, email giving@tulsaspca.org. 

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

