Tulsa Sons & Daughters of the American Revolution hold annual Let Freedom Ring ceremony

Tulsa’s chapter of the Sons & Daughters of the American Revolution rang the Kendall Bell at 1 p.m. Monday at the University of Tulsa in honor of Independence Day.

The chapter, which is made up of verified descendants of individuals who served in the American Revolution, has gathered on campus for 25 years to celebrate the signing of the Declaration of Independence with its “Let Freedom Ring” ceremony.

Members sang songs like “America The Beautiful” and enjoyed bagpipe arrangements by City of Tulsa Pipes and Drums Pipe Major William Tetrick.

The Kendall Bell’s chime was one of many heard throughout the U.S., as members of the national nonprofit rang 13 tolls to represent the 13 original colonies. Members of nearby Oklahoma chapters served as representatives for each colony and participated in the bell-ringing processional.

The Oklahoma Society of the Sons of the American Revolution’s Honorary State President Ron Painter said his interest in his family lineage helped him discover he had a great, great, great, great grandfather who served in the American Revolution. To celebrate the Fourth of July, Painter wore a Revolutionary War uniform and accessorized with spectacles and a tri-corner hat.

Being a direct descendant makes the event very significant to Painter, who said he loves sharing the history of his family and nation with others.

“It’s a great fraternity, then we also have our sisters, so it is a great fellowship there,” Painter said. “And … to take into consideration that our life is part of a long chain of lives and threads, so we get a bigger picture of who we are by looking at who and where we came from is so enriching.”

As Painter watched younger Tulsans run around in period attire and take turns ringing the bell, he said it excites him to see a new generation celebrate the U.S. and its history.

“That’s how our society is going to perpetuate, is to have like minds following through with the same ideals that were created back in 1776,” Painter said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.