Fans of FC Tulsa had the chance to participate in a unique halftime experience Wednesday, uniting their voices not in a soccer chant but in the inspiring words of a civil rights icon.

As part of the club's second annual Greenwood Night at ONEOK Field, which included a panel discussion on race prior to the game, all fans on hand were encouraged to join in a special recitation of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1963 "I Have a Dream" speech.

The event was held at halftime of FC Tulsa's midweek matchup with Birmingham Legion FC, which drew over 3,900 spectators. Phil Armstrong, executive director of the Oklahoma Center for Community and Justice, an event partner, led the recitation.

"Reciting a speech does not change or cure our social ills, but like it did 60 years ago, it can galvanize," Armstrong said. "As we stand shoulder to shoulder and repeat these words, hopefully we can be reminded of who we are and that we are still trying to achieve this dream."

Organizers are not aware of another such event that's been documented. They said they plan to send footage to Guinness World Records for possible acknowledgement.

The Rev. Jamaal Dyer of Friendship Church brought around 30 of his church members, including several youths, to the game Wednesday.

Dyer still knows the words of the speech by heart, he said, having once presented it as winner of Tulsa Public Schools' annual MLK oratorical competition.

"It's near and dear to me," he said.

As he recited along Wednesday, he added, his old speech teacher, the late Tyrone Wilkerson, was on his mind.

"He made sure you felt every line of that speech, but not just that, that you took it to heart and lived it," Dyer said. "That's what I hope for all the young people who are here tonight."

Armstrong, whose mother had him memorize the speech as a child, was joined on the field to recite the speech by children from the Tulsa Dream Center and the FC Tulsa Ball Kids.

Originally asked to sing the national anthem at the game, Armstrong said he had the idea of reciting the speech when he noticed the date would fall close to the 60th anniversary of the original, Aug. 28, 1963.

Armstrong said the timing was even more perfect, with FC Tulsa playing host to Birmingham, the city in which King penned his famous "Letter from a Birmingham Jail."

"Everything just fell in line," Armstrong said.

The first 3,500 attendees on Wednesday received free T-shirts with the words "I am a Dreamer," made possible by the Arvest Foundation.

Greenwood Night, with additional support from the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, also helped promote local Black-owned businesses, with over 30 represented.