Tulsa Skyride supporters set sights on National Register of Historic Places

After a couple years of uncertainty for its future, the Tulsa State Fair Skyride has taken a first step toward potentially joining the National Register of Historic Places.

The Oklahoma State Historic Preservation office issued a preliminary opinion letter on the ride's eligibility for the National Register of Historic Places, which states "the property is individually eligible ... at the local level of significance under Criterion A for Entertainment/Recreation for its association with the Tulsa State Fair and the International Petroleum Exposition."

When constructed in 1965, the Skyride was meant to help the fairgrounds stay busy year-round along with a new building that hosted the International Petroleum Expo. Hosting the that event in Tulsa helped the city remain the oil capital of the world for a little while longer, and the Skyride was a part of that effort.

In 2019, the Skyride was open during the state fair for the last time after having undergone a five-year, $450,000 renovation.

"It’s an incredible waste of taxpayer money just to tear it down," said Scott Martin of tulsaskyride.org. "So we felt that it was extremely important to get as much protection as possible."

Tulsaskyride.org was created by a group of enthusiasts who are submitting the federal application in support of keeping the ride in place, if not operational. Martin got involved while doing research for a documentary on Bell's Amusement Park, previous owners of the Skyride.

Being listed on the National Register does not protect the Skyride from demolition, but it does raise awareness of its value and encourages its preservation.

“There are plenty of reasons to give the Skyride another chance, and very few reasons to get rid of it,” Martin said.

Expo Square officials were threatening to tear down the Skyride because attendance was down and they couldn't find an operator. Martin pointed out that the Skyride was sold separate from any ticket or pass into the fair, which deterred attendance.

Martin also said operators have gone on the record that “they would be willing to come operate (the Skyride) if the fairgrounds would be willing to work with them on it.”

According to Martin, fairgrounds officials said the ride will remain standing until the end of the year.

Now that Tulsa Skyride has the state's recommendation, the next step is to complete the formal nomination from the State Historic Preservation Office to submit to the U.S. National Park Service, which administers the National Register Program.

If added to the register, the Skyride would be eligible for grants and tax incentives that could preserve the ride in Tulsa.