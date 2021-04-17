Tulsa 'significantly short' of the affordable housing it needs to fight homelessness, officials say

Tulsa needs about 4,000 additional units of affordable housing to help alleviate homelessness and reduce the city’s high eviction rate, officials said Thursday.

The apparent shortage of affordable housing has been a topic of discussion since at least 2016, when a national study indicated that Tulsa had the 11th highest eviction rate in the United States. But officials have rarely been so specific about the number of additional units the city needs.

“We are significantly short of the affordable housing that we need as a community,” said Becky Gligo, the city’s former director of housing policy who now leads Housing Solutions, a nonprofit that coordinates a wide array of efforts to address homelessness in Tulsa.

The city’s high eviction rate, with Tulsa courts averaging 1,200 cases a month before the COVID-19 pandemic began, stems partly from rents stretching a household’s budget, Gligo told the Tulsa World. About a third of Tulsa families spend more than a third of their incomes on housing, “which means they are one financial crisis away from homelessness,” she said.

Tulsa has about 1,200 people sleeping on the streets or in shelters on any given night, according to recent data. But roughly 5,000 people will experience homelessness in Tulsa over the course of a year.