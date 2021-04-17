Tulsa 'significantly short' of the affordable housing it needs to fight homelessness, officials say

Tulsa needs about 4,000 additional units of affordable housing to help alleviate homelessness and reduce the city’s high eviction rate, officials said Thursday.
The apparent shortage of affordable housing has been a topic of discussion since at least 2016, when a national study indicated that Tulsa had the 11th highest eviction rate in the United States. But officials have rarely been so specific about the number of additional units the city needs.
“We are significantly short of the affordable housing that we need as a community,” said Becky Gligo, the city’s former director of housing policy who now leads Housing Solutions, a nonprofit that coordinates a wide array of efforts to address homelessness in Tulsa.
The city’s high eviction rate, with Tulsa courts averaging 1,200 cases a month before the COVID-19 pandemic began, stems partly from rents stretching a household’s budget, Gligo told the Tulsa World. About a third of Tulsa families spend more than a third of their incomes on housing, “which means they are one financial crisis away from homelessness,” she said.
Tulsa has about 1,200 people sleeping on the streets or in shelters on any given night, according to recent data. But roughly 5,000 people will experience homelessness in Tulsa over the course of a year.
“Our overall homeless count is definitely going down,” Gligo said. “However, the number of people we have experiencing first-time homelessness is going up. We have what we would call an in-flow problem — more people being displaced.”
A larger supply of affordable housing would help people avoid evictions in the first place, Gligo said. But it would also help social service agencies place people more quickly into long-term housing after they have become homeless.
It usually takes seven to nine months to find housing for people, Gligo said. Under a five-year strategic plan that Tulsa began implementing in 2020, the city wants to reduce the waiting period to 30 days.
“We’ve got some work to do before we get there,” Gligo said. “But that’s our goal.”
Additional affordable housing units wouldn’t necessarily have to be new construction. The city hopes to recruit more landlords to participate in programs that offer government subsidies, she said.
“There are ways to offer affordable housing,” she said, “and still make money.”
The push to increase the availability of affordable housing reflects a wider shift in the way the city approaches the issue of homelessness, officials told the Tulsa World.
In the past, Tulsa focused on “accommodating the homeless as homeless,” said Bill Major, executive director of the Zarrow Family Foundations, one of the city’s largest philanthropic organizations. In other words, the city helped people cope with homelessness rather than overcome it.
“Now there’s a laser focus from day-one,” Major said. “If you enter the system needing a home, the providers are focused on getting you there.”
Once safely housed, people are in a better position to deal with the underlying issues that led to being homeless, whether the cause was financial or perhaps involved substance abuse or mental illness, he said.
Tulsa began implementing a strategic plan to fight homelessness last year just as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, with the subsequent shutdowns causing an increase in homelessness. Evictions, however, fell as a series of federal moratoriums made it difficult to file new cases.
The current moratorium, if not extended again, will expire at the end of June, possibly triggering a huge wave of new eviction cases that will in turn put more Tulsa residents on the streets, Gligo said.
“It terrifies me,” she said. “We’ve got to get in front of the problem.”
