Tulsa serving as waystation for 200 beagles as city's animal shelter shares capacity concerns

Amid extra attention on Humane Society of Tulsa, which is helping transport 200 beagles through a national rescue effort, the overcapacity city animal shelter needs people to adopt dogs immediately to avoid the need for euthanasia.

More than 100 applications have already flooded in for the beagles, rescued among 4,000 dogs from a breeding facility in Virginia, according to Humane Society of Tulsa.

"The biggest thing we need is donations brought to our adoption center," HST Manager Rachel Ward said. "We are going to fly through supplies like crazy. We also can take those supplies to help at our medical and transport facility."

Ward said the agency isn't looking for foster situations for the beagles, as they'll really only be in Tulsa a short time for processing. Local animal activists point out the urgency of Tulsa Animal Welfare's need for people who can care for dogs.

"The city shelter is bursting at the seams with highly-adoptable, healthy dogs waiting for homes," according to a news release from Oklahoma Alliance for Animals. "Without an immediate increase in adoptions, they will be facing incredibly tough decisions regarding euthanasia on a large scale."

Tulsa SPCA, another local shelter, had enough capacity available to accept some of the beagles being processed by HST, according to Ward.

Other shelters with available space are scheduling pickups at HST, with more transports being scheduled as the 200 beagles are processed.

"Our team is kind of built for this," Ward said. "Being a transport partner and part of this national network is something that HST has the opportunity to participate in. ... We’re grateful to be on a call list for something of this magnitude when help this big is needed that we’re able to be relied on and come out and help."

HST has an emergency response team, a state-of-the-art transport rig, and a medical and transport facility, Ward said. An emergency response like this is separate operation from taking in local animals, she said.

“We haven’t stopped doing our intakes, we haven’t stopped pulling from other shelters all of those things are continuing,” Ward said.

Processing the beagles is the priority, so the 100+ applications for adoption have yet to be considered, she said.

"We are directing anyone interested to just apply on our website so we'll have their contact info," she said. The website is tulsapets.com.

Tulsa Animal Welfare, at 3031 N. Erie Ave., has adoption hours set from 2-6 p.m. daily. The shelter is partnering with Oklahoma Alliance for Animals to waive adoption fees through Sunday. Those who are approved will get an adoption starter pack — dog food, bed, food, treats, toys and a coupon for a veterinary wellness visit — from Oklahoma Alliance for Animals.