Tulsa sees snow for second time this month, rain and freezing rain expected New Years' Eve night

Snow fell in Tulsa for the second time this month as part of a series of storm systems that are expected continue to bring rain and occasional wintry weather to the area for the next few days.
Officially, Tulsa received 0.4 inches of snow as measured at Tulsa International Airport, according to the National Weather Service.
Rain and freezing rain were likely on New Year's Eve night into early New Year's Day, forecasters said.
Tulsa, Creek, Okmulgee, Rogers and Wagoner counties were under a winter weather advisory Wednesday and Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews were treating area highways.
"Highways remain in good condition, but drivers are urged to pay close attention to weather forecasts as conditions could rapidly change, especially as temperatures drop in the evening hours. As this occurs, bridges and elevated surfaces can quickly develop slick spots," the agency said Wednesday afternoon.
Crews will remain on standby, monitoring conditions, ODOT said.
City of Tulsa crews will be applying a brine mixture to city streets at starting at midnight Thursday due to the possibility of a refreeze because of a drop in temperatures, and in preparation for possible winter weather on Thursday night into Friday morning.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, EMSA responded to 16 vehicle accidents (response average for date and time: 14), 34 falls (response average for date and time: 25) and responded to one cold exposure call.
The City of Tulsa is responsible for clearing snow and ice from the Gilcrease Expressway, L.L. Tisdale Expressway and all arterial (main) streets.
Other highway segments in Tulsa are the responsibility of ODOT.
A series of storm systems that has already brought more than an inch of rain to the Tulsa area also is expected to raise flooding potential over the next few days in some areas, forecasters said.
In addition, periods of wintry precipitation could accumulate at times through Saturday as the storm systems move through the area with reinforced blasts of cold air.
Far southeast Oklahoma is under a flash flood watch through Thursday evening and parts of northwest Oklahoma are under a winter storm watch through Thursday afternoon.
As of Wednesday morning, forecasters said an additional 2-3 inches of rain was possible through Saturday.
"In addition to the rain, warm low level air will surge northward during the day Thursday, leading to an increased likelihood of rain areawide by the afternoon," forecasters said.
"Another transition to winter weather types, this time from west to east, will occur Thursday night and into Friday as colder air moves back in behind the upper low. Parts of northeast Oklahoma to the west of (U.S.) 75 will be most at risk of seeing ice and snow accumulations during this time frame," forecasters said.
As of 4;30 p.m. Wednesday, Tulsa and much of the surrounding area had received an inch or slightly more than an inch of rain in the previous 24 hours, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet.
Tulsa area forecast:
Thursday: A 50% chance of rain, mainly after 4 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 38. Northeast wind around 10 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday night: Occasional rain before 1 a.m., then periods of rain or freezing rain between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., then periods of rain after 4 a.m. Low around 33. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Friday: Periods of rain, possibly mixing with snow after 7 a.m., then gradually ending. High near 39. Northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Northwest wind around 5 mph.