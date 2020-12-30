Tulsa sees snow for second time this month, rain and freezing rain expected New Years' Eve night

The City of Tulsa is responsible for clearing snow and ice from the Gilcrease Expressway, L.L. Tisdale Expressway and all arterial (main) streets.

Other highway segments in Tulsa are the responsibility of ODOT.

A series of storm systems that has already brought more than an inch of rain to the Tulsa area also is expected to raise flooding potential over the next few days in some areas, forecasters said.

In addition, periods of wintry precipitation could accumulate at times through Saturday as the storm systems move through the area with reinforced blasts of cold air.

Far southeast Oklahoma is under a flash flood watch through Thursday evening and parts of northwest Oklahoma are under a winter storm watch through Thursday afternoon.

As of Wednesday morning, forecasters said an additional 2-3 inches of rain was possible through Saturday.

"In addition to the rain, warm low level air will surge northward during the day Thursday, leading to an increased likelihood of rain areawide by the afternoon," forecasters said.