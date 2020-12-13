Tulsa sees record accumulation in first snowfall of upcoming winter season

At least five inches of snow blanketed the Tulsa area on Sunday, an amount the National Weather Service said is the heaviest the city has experienced in seven years.
NWS Tulsa announced the news in a tweet Sunday afternoon and said the 5 inches it recorded by 2 p.m. at a site near the Tulsa International Airport was the highest since Tulsa saw 4.2 inches of snow on Dec. 6, 2013.
Forecasters initially predicted between 1 and 3 inches of snow would fall in the Tulsa area, while some areas near Oklahoma City were expected to receive 4 to 5 inches.
"Snow melt could refreeze overnight creating slick roadways, especially untreated bridges and overpasses for the Monday morning commute," NWS Tulsa said in its 3 p.m. update. Temperatures in Tulsa were projected around 4:15 p.m. Sunday to fall as low as 15 degrees during the night.
"The colder conditions should continue into the day Monday with highs in the 30s over the snow cover while highs in the mid-to-upper 40s will be possible across southeast Oklahoma into west central Arkansas," NWS Tulsa wrote.
Forecasters also projected another weather system will reach the Tulsa area by Tuesday, writing that already-existing cool weather will make it easier for additional snow to accumulate.
Any precipitation from that system, according to NWS, will likely arrive Tuesday afternoon and could expose some places west of U.S. 75 to up to 2 additional inches of snow.
The snow that fell Sunday was the first significant amount seen in Tulsa since early February, records show. Expected freezing overnight temperatures prompted the city of Tulsa to announce just after 4 p.m. Sunday that crews worked all day but would also work overnight and early Monday to clear roadways with salt and brine trucks "due to the snow storm."
City of Tulsa officials initially said Saturday night weather forecasts they viewed had shown temperatures were going to stay above freezing until Sunday night.
The city's Sunday announcement states its typical winter weather response focuses first on clearing city arterial streets for emergency responders before turning toward clearing streets near hospitals, schools and areas with steep hills.
"EMSA strongly discourages any non-essential travel — road conditions are deteriorating and excess traffic makes it more difficult for emergency vehicles, like our ambulances, to arrive safely at their destination," EMSA spokesperson Adam Paluka said of the situation.
Similarly, the city of Tulsa advised motorists to stay clear of roads Sunday night if possible and, if they need to drive, to keep safe distances from snow plows or other equipment.
Meanwhile, the Tulsa Police Department broadcast around 2:30 p.m. Sunday that it was on "Operation Slick Streets," meaning it will not respond personally to non-injury collisions and instead encourages parties to compile their own reports.
Tulsa police have made multiple reports Sunday of weather-related vehicle issues throughout the city, including a pickup truck that crashed into a center median in the area of 41st Street and U.S. 75. EMSA reported responding to more than 30 weather-related fall injuries since midnight Sunday, as well as 15 traffic collisions.
Public Service Company of Oklahoma reported nearly 1,500 customers without power at one point Sunday due to the weather. Students at Union Public Schools will start distance learning at 10 a.m. Monday due to snow, while Bixby Public Schools — which will remain in session via distance learning — announced the temporary closure of school sites and said there would no bus service available.
The NWS Tulsa office reported it predicts "quieter conditions" and warmer temperatures later in the week that could reach the 50s before a possible rain system passes through the area Friday night.
