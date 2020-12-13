Tulsa sees record accumulation in first snowfall of upcoming winter season

Similarly, the city of Tulsa advised motorists to stay clear of roads Sunday night if possible and, if they need to drive, to keep safe distances from snow plows or other equipment.

Meanwhile, the Tulsa Police Department broadcast around 2:30 p.m. Sunday that it was on "Operation Slick Streets," meaning it will not respond personally to non-injury collisions and instead encourages parties to compile their own reports.

Tulsa police have made multiple reports Sunday of weather-related vehicle issues throughout the city, including a pickup truck that crashed into a center median in the area of 41st Street and U.S. 75. EMSA reported responding to more than 30 weather-related fall injuries since midnight Sunday, as well as 15 traffic collisions.

Public Service Company of Oklahoma reported nearly 1,500 customers without power at one point Sunday due to the weather. Students at Union Public Schools will start distance learning at 10 a.m. Monday due to snow, while Bixby Public Schools — which will remain in session via distance learning — announced the temporary closure of school sites and said there would no bus service available.