Tulsa school board initiating discussion about potential lawsuits related to state ban on school mask mandates

School board leaders are initiating discussion with their attorneys about legal threats to Tulsa Public Schools and a possible legal challenge by the district related to Oklahoma’s new prohibition on school mask mandates.

A special meeting of the Tulsa school board has been set for 5 p.m. Wednesday. On tap is a vote on a resolution regarding COVID-19 safety measures and an executive session with the board’s attorneys.

Behind closed doors, the board is set to discuss two items:

• Pending claims and possible litigation against Tulsa Public Schools for not implementing a mask mandate.

• Pending claims and possible litigation by Tulsa Public Schools against the state of Oklahoma, Gov. Kevin Stitt, “and any other appropriate state officials” regarding restrictions imposed by Oklahoma Senate Bill 658.

Nothing has been filed in court yet. The meeting agenda provides for the board to be able to vote if it wishes to authorize its attorneys to take “any actions regarding the matters discussed in executive session that are determined to be appropriate.”