Tulsa school board initiating discussion about potential lawsuits related to state ban on school mask mandates

School board leaders are initiating discussion with their attorneys about legal threats to Tulsa Public Schools and a possible legal challenge by the district related to Oklahoma’s new prohibition on school mask mandates.
A special meeting of the Tulsa school board has been set for 5 p.m. Wednesday. On tap is a vote on a resolution regarding COVID-19 safety measures and an executive session with the board’s attorneys.
Behind closed doors, the board is set to discuss two items:
• Pending claims and possible litigation against Tulsa Public Schools for not implementing a mask mandate.
• Pending claims and possible litigation by Tulsa Public Schools against the state of Oklahoma, Gov. Kevin Stitt, “and any other appropriate state officials” regarding restrictions imposed by Oklahoma Senate Bill 658.
Nothing has been filed in court yet. The meeting agenda provides for the board to be able to vote if it wishes to authorize its attorneys to take “any actions regarding the matters discussed in executive session that are determined to be appropriate.”
“I’ve been hearing actively from parents every day who are asking us to do more to protect their students," board President Stacey Woolley said. "I feel it is incumbent upon us to do something.”
In late spring, the Oklahoma Legislature passed and Stitt signed into law Senate Bill 658, which bars school districts from imposing mask mandates unless the governor declares a public health emergency. But Stitt has said repeatedly that this is something he won’t do despite the most rapid COVID surge to date.
Similar measures by other states are not holding up well under early legal challenges.
On Tuesday, a Texas district judge ruled that San Antonio and Bexar County officials can temporarily issue mask mandates despite Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on them.
That Texas judge cited the start of the school year and public safety guidance issued by San Antonio’s Metropolitan Health District about the need for mask-wearing in public schools because of the much more contagious delta variant.
And on Friday, an Arkansas county circuit judge temporarily blocked the state from enforcing its ban on mask mandates. That state’s ban is being challenged by two lawsuits, including one by a school district where more than 900 employees and students are in quarantine because of a coronavirus outbreak.
Amid the controversy, the author of Oklahoma’s Senate Bill 658 issued a news release on Friday defending the new law here as a means of “protecting parental rights and the right to privacy” from the government.
“The bill in no way restricts a parent or citizen’s right to wear a mask or take a vaccine,” said Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, in the written statement. “It simply protects the rights of parents and citizens to decide what is best for themselves and their children. I trust parents to determine what is best for their children, just as God has entrusted them.”
World staff writer Lenzy Krehbiel-Burton contributed to this story.