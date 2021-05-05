Tulsa Rotary Club recognizes 2021 firefighter, police officer who go 'Above and Beyond'

Neither are the type to seek out such recognition, but the gesture is appreciated, they said.

Swainston, 54, has been a Tulsa firefighter for 25 years and served in the Air Force as a police officer and later combat firefighter for 33 years. He’s currently stationed at Fire Station 66 in Tulsa along the famed Route 66, and he often finds himself on the road between Oklahoma and Idaho to visit where his life began.

His drive to serve comes largely from his family and ability, he said. His late father was once a volunteer firefighter who would repurpose old bikes and parts into new ones to deliver to kids for Christmas, and his mother taught him the right customs and courtesies that, combined with the training and tools he’s received through his various first responder roles, have left him adamant to do what’s right in his heart.

And he’s not just active on the road. For years he has been active in the TFD Honor Guard and the lead instructor for Oklahoma State University Fire Service Training, volunteered at community organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, Oklahoma Burn Camp and the Little Light House, and has been an executive member of the 100-year TFD Memorial, board member of Oklahoma Cancer Camp and supporter of the Tulsa Fire Museum. He also plays taps in the region for any fallen veteran in need of a bugler at their funeral.