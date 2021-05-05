Tulsa Rotary Club recognizes 2021 firefighter, police officer who go 'Above and Beyond'

It was more than a decade ago that Nick Swainston found himself stranded alongside a Utah highway, gasless in a biting-cold blizzard.
The service station he had been banking on was closed due to the weather, and he ran dry 25 miles from the next town. For seven hours, he watched other motorists pass him.
“People suck sometimes,” he said. “I swore that I wouldn’t do that to someone else.”
Now, the Tulsa firefighter is likely exactly the stranger you’d wish would come to your aid when you’re stranded. So much so, his crew members lovingly joke about the stash of equipment Swainston keeps with him on the road. If one can’t find something at the station or on the firetruck, “Ask Nick,” they say. “He’s probably got it in the back of his car.”
Flat tires, an empty tank, car troubles; he’s there for it all, and if he’s unable to help, he’ll stick with you until someone who can arrives.
And that’s just one of the many reasons the Rotary Club of Tulsa selected Swainston as the 2021 E. Stanley Hawkins Firefighter of the Year.
Wednesday, he and fellow Above and Beyond Service Award recipient Sean Terrell, 2021’s Tulsa Police Officer of the Year, were recognized at the Rotary Club of Tulsa.
Swainston and Terrell were both surprised and humbled by the recognition, they said. Nominated by their peers and selected by the Club’s committee, each will be memorialized along with the other memorable names selected from their departments since 2008 and receive a sum of money to donate to a nonprofit of their choice.
Neither are the type to seek out such recognition, but the gesture is appreciated, they said.
Swainston, 54, has been a Tulsa firefighter for 25 years and served in the Air Force as a police officer and later combat firefighter for 33 years. He’s currently stationed at Fire Station 66 in Tulsa along the famed Route 66, and he often finds himself on the road between Oklahoma and Idaho to visit where his life began.
His drive to serve comes largely from his family and ability, he said. His late father was once a volunteer firefighter who would repurpose old bikes and parts into new ones to deliver to kids for Christmas, and his mother taught him the right customs and courtesies that, combined with the training and tools he’s received through his various first responder roles, have left him adamant to do what’s right in his heart.
And he’s not just active on the road. For years he has been active in the TFD Honor Guard and the lead instructor for Oklahoma State University Fire Service Training, volunteered at community organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, Oklahoma Burn Camp and the Little Light House, and has been an executive member of the 100-year TFD Memorial, board member of Oklahoma Cancer Camp and supporter of the Tulsa Fire Museum. He also plays taps in the region for any fallen veteran in need of a bugler at their funeral.
Most recently, he has been working to start a first-responder battle-buddies group, which is meant to give first responders who are veterans, especially those who have seen combat or were overseas, a space to decompress and talk with those who understand what they’ve been through and continue to go through.
The struggles one faces as a first responder are difficult, he said, but the ones faced as a soldier are usually even more so.
“We may not have been in the same firefight or same incident but once we’re back here, we’re all fighting the same battles within,” Swainston said.
In a Tulsa responder’s job, if something bad happens, Swainston said, the critical response team is brought in and first responders are given a break and space to process the events. In the military, there is no time to process.
“I try to use my experience with my struggles to hopefully get to meet them where they’re at,” he said of fellow veterans. “Once you talk about it, you automatically start feeling better.”
Officer of the year
Sean Terrell noticed a similar piece was missing for officers, too.
The 33-year-old came from a small town in Kansas, and he views his career as a calling he accepted when his collegiate basketball career ended at Lincoln University. Law enforcement was nothing new to his extended family, and his parents raised him to have a servant’s heart, which he said is a requirement for the role.
With the little he knew then, he was expecting the role to look a lot like it does in TV shows — foot chases, high-speed pursuits, and cool investigations.
“What I found was there are those moments …but a lot of police work is just dark and sad and broken, and if you don’t have a healthy way to deal with that, this job will drown you,” Terrell said. “I see a lot of people that I work with drowning.”
Terrell has been a Tulsa Police officer for eight years, and the service has changed vastly in that time, he said. There is, slowly but surely, a move from the tough-guy atmosphere to one that’s conducive to officers asking for help, but for all the emphasis on mental and physical health, he wanted to provide spiritual support.
So, he founded Blue Light Ministries after graduating Dallas Theological Seminary in 2018.
“We believe that in order for police officers to provide the citizens they serve with the best possible service, they need to be mentally and physically and spiritually healthy,” Terrell said. “We try to step in on the spiritual side.”
The organization is not associated with any one police department, but serves officers across the country by providing Bible studies, financial assistance, faith-based counseling and community support for officers’ families and marriages.
The foundation, like the Community Engagement Unit, also seeks to give officers a chance to interact with the communities they serve in a positive way.
“If everything in your day is negative and bad and sad and tragic, you get jaded and start to look at society differently,” Terrell said. “That positive interaction could really be the thing that gets you through the rest of the day.
Recruits who come in “bright-eyed and bushy-tailed” can almost start to hate people five years in, he said, but just a few positive interactions, like playing basketball with some kids on the street as he loves to do, can turn that around.
Terrell is father to five kids of his own and also coaches club basketball in his off time. Last year, he coordinated Tulsa’s successful participation in the inaugural National Faith and Blue Weekend, and he serves on the board of directors of the Tulsa Police Department Foundation.
As part of the award, $3,000 will be donated in his name to The Demand Project, a local 501 (c) (3) that fights against the demand for human trafficking and child exploitation.
Swainston chose to donate his $3,000 allotment to the Local Firefighters Benevolence Fund.
Two others were recognized with special awards for their service at the ceremony.
Retired Tulsa Police Department Lt. Chris Witt was named the 2021 George B. Hamilton Special Award recipient for his 38 years of law enforcement service and dedication to the police department’s Honor Guard, and Sgt. Craig Johnson, posthumously, and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan were awarded Tim Colwell Legacy Awards.
Johnson was killed in an east Tulsa traffic-stop shooting last summer, and Zarkeshan was critically wounded.
In Witt’s name, $2,000 will be donated to the Tulsa Police Department Memorial Fund, as well as $1,000 contributions each in Johnson and Zarkeshan’s names.
The funds were donated by AAON, Mac’s Electric Supply Co. and the Rotary Club of Tulsa Foundation, as well as many Club members.