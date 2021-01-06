Tulsa restaurant icon Nelson Rogers was driven to bring 'great days' back to downtown

Nelson Rogers Jr. was the face at the door and behind the register at Nelson's Buffeteria, and even in the restaurant's waning years, a downtown institution unlike any other.
Rogers died Dec. 31 at 84, having been an icon of the restaurant's more than 50-year run at 5th and Boston. A man firm in his convictions, faith and a dedication to the city he loved, Rogers and his restaurant played host to Tulsa's greatest.
A celebration of life ceremony for Rogers is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday at Moore's Funeral Home-Southlawn Chapel, 9350 E. 51st Street. The service will be streamed from moorefuneral.com.
Rogers' daughter, Jamie Rogers-Caldwell, said there was much more to Rogers than the restaurant itself.
"He was the type of guy, any person who spoke with him got his full attention," Rogers-Caldwell said. "He just had this gregarious laugh that made you feel special.
"Every condolence that we've gotten over the last few days is that, 'Your dad had an infectious laugh, contagious laugh that made me feel good every time I talked to him."
Born Oct. 23, 1936 to Nelson and Joyce Rogers, Rogers grew up in downtown Tulsa and the restaurant his father founded. But Nelson's Buffeteria wasn't his first career.
Rogers went to Central High School and later attended Westminster College, the University of Oklahoma and University of Tulsa. He met Paula Suzanne Galloway at the Buffeteria and they married in 1960.
Suzanne Rogers said Rogers was "the nicest guy I ever knew in my life" and popular in any crowd.
"I was kind of jealous, I think," Rogers said. "He had 5 million friends. He liked people, just a great guy and I don't know how to explain it. ... He was a great father, great husband, I wouldn't have traded him.
"I still feel fortunate I got to be married to him. He was known for his laugh and his little giggle, and I wish I could hear it just one more time."
Shortly after the wedding, Rogers moved to Bartlesville and eventually Kansas to start a family and pursue a career in banking. But in 1976, having risen to become a bank president in Osborn, Kansas, Rogers returned to Tulsa to run the buffeteria.
Longtime Nelson's fans will know one of Rogers' significant changes to the restaurant involved a fan favorite: chicken fried steak. Nelson Rogers Sr. had the dish available only one day a week with lines out the door. But Rogers took it upon himself to bring the breaded beef to everyday menus.
It was just one of things that made Nelson's a sort of congress for Tulsa, a hub of downtown where news stations came to get a pulse on middle America.
Rogers-Caldwell said in some ways it felt like her father had a sense of obligation to shepherd the family business. The same could be said for his deep love for downtown, she said.
"His goal was to bring the great days back to downtown," Rogers-Caldwell said. "It broke his heart to see everybody leaving, because he grew up downtown as a kid. He was just such a proponent of keeping everything downtown."
Suzanne recalled a conversation with Rogers in 2012 when she reopened Nelson's at its new location at 4401 S. Memorial Drive. Rogers drove Suzanne out to the new restaurant and asked about its prospects.
"What do you think your chances are of making it on Memorial?" Rogers asked.
"Well what do you think?" Suzanne asked.
"Fifty-percent," Rogers said deadpan. Suzanne wheeled round before closing the car door.
"99.9, buster," Suzanne said.
Rogers answered with his trademark giggle before driving off.