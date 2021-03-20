Tulsa residents in crisis ask for $6 million to cover overdue rent in just four days

Indicating how much damage COVID-19 has done to the local economy, more than 2,000 people applied for rental assistance in only the first four days of Tulsa’s new anti-eviction program last week, officials said.

Assuming most of the applications are approved, it will take roughly $6 million to pay overdue rent and utility bills for that many Tulsa County residents, officials said. That would be 50% more than Restore Hope Ministries spent all of last year to help Tulsans catch up on rent, a sign that the city’s financial needs are still increasing even as the pandemic seems to be subsiding.

“It’s been huge,” said the Rev. Jeff Jaynes, director of Restore Hope, a nonprofit that is administering the new Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance Program. “It’s truly amazing what we’ve accomplished the last few days.”

If the first week’s estimates are correct, it means the program has already spent nearly one-third of the $19.6 million allocated to it from the city and county, using federal stimulus money. But Jaynes doesn’t expect to run out of funds.

Tulsa’s previous rental assistance program ended in November, and the sheer number of applications last week reflected pent-up demand, Jaynes said.