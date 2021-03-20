Tulsa residents in crisis ask for $6 million to cover overdue rent in just four days

Indicating how much damage COVID-19 has done to the local economy, more than 2,000 people applied for rental assistance in only the first four days of Tulsa’s new anti-eviction program last week, officials said.
Assuming most of the applications are approved, it will take roughly $6 million to pay overdue rent and utility bills for that many Tulsa County residents, officials said. That would be 50% more than Restore Hope Ministries spent all of last year to help Tulsans catch up on rent, a sign that the city’s financial needs are still increasing even as the pandemic seems to be subsiding.
“It’s been huge,” said the Rev. Jeff Jaynes, director of Restore Hope, a nonprofit that is administering the new Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance Program. “It’s truly amazing what we’ve accomplished the last few days.”
If the first week’s estimates are correct, it means the program has already spent nearly one-third of the $19.6 million allocated to it from the city and county, using federal stimulus money. But Jaynes doesn’t expect to run out of funds.
Tulsa’s previous rental assistance program ended in November, and the sheer number of applications last week reflected pent-up demand, Jaynes said.
He also expects additional funding from both the state and Congress as the country continues to recover from the layoffs, furloughs and shutdowns of 2020.
For now, only Tulsa County residents can apply for the rental assistance, but Jaynes hopes to expand to other counties soon. The city had the 11th highest eviction rate in the country before the pandemic and could face a huge wave of homelessness if not for rental assistance, officials said.
Landlords welcomed the assistance just as much as tenants, said Keri Cooper, executive director of the Tulsa Apartment Association.
“Since the rental assistance funds haven't been available since last year there are many rental housing providers that have not received rent from some of their residents for several months,” Cooper said, “and that is challenging for the operations of apartment communities and rental homes.”
Rent property owners spend about 90 cents out of every dollar of rent on taxes, mortgages and other expenses, she said.
It’s “a misconception that rental housing providers operate on large margins and can continue operating in the absence of rent payments,” she said.
To apply for the Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance Program, go to erap.restorehope.org.
Video: Let's Talk Town Hall discusses the eviction crisis.