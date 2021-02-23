Tulsa Remote will now help participants buy homes here

Three years after drawing international attention with an offer to pay people just to live in the city for a year, Tulsa Remote sweetened the deal Tuesday morning.

Until now, the program’s $10,000 offer always came in cash installments spread throughout an entire year, ensuring people would have to stay in the city that long to collect all the money. Going forward, however, some participants will have the option of collecting the entire $10,000 in a lump sum.

On one condition: The cash must go toward buying a home in Tulsa.

“With greater flexibility in how to apply the $10,000 grant, it not only gives members the opportunity to reach long-term financial goals,” said Sofia Noshay, a housing specialist with Tulsa Remote, “but also establishes them in our community through home ownership.”

With a median home price of $157,000 in Tulsa, the grant can cover nearly one-third of an average down payment. Saving for a down payment can be one of the largest barriers to home ownership, Noshay said, and this initiative aims to eliminate that obstacle.

“This new program makes home ownership more attainable” for Tulsa Remote participants and gives them yet another reason to move here permanently, she said.