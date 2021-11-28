Tulsa Remote turns 3: 'What's it going to take to get people to look at Tulsa?'

“The heart of it is, ‘What’s it going to take to get people to take a look at Tulsa?’” he says. “We have a real strong belief that once people take a look, they’re going to like what they see.”

Selling points include the city’s size, with roughly 1 million people in the metropolitan area — enough to give Tulsa an active nightlife and restaurant scene without creating nightmarish traffic.

“And the cost of living is very attractive,” Harlan says. “People realize, yes, they can have a house and yes, they can have a yard. They can simply get more for their dollar.”

Not slowing down

GKFF also seems to be getting more for its money through Tulsa Remote, according a recent economic impact report from the Washington, D.C.-based Economic Innovation Group.

The program has created nearly 600 new jobs, adding roughly $62 million in earnings to the local economy, the study says. That means the program has generated an estimated $13.77 in local income for every dollar the foundation has spent on it.

Tulsa Remote’s impact on the city’s national reputation, however, is not so easy to measure. But the anecdotal evidence seems positive.