Tulsa Remote turns 3: 'What's it going to take to get people to look at Tulsa?'

The George Kaiser Family Foundation had been funding Teach for America since 2009, recruiting people from across the country to work in Tulsa schools for a year. And by the summer of 2018, an interesting data point had emerged.
More than 70% of the participants stayed in Tulsa beyond their one-year commitment, a far higher percentage than most other cities reported.
“It told us that when people come here, they liked it,” said Ben Stewart, a senior program officer at GKFF at the time. “So the question became: How can we do more of that?”
Stewart wrote a two-page proposal after brainstorming ideas with Michael Basch, the managing partner of a Tulsa-based investment firm that works closely with GKFF. And in November 2018, the foundation announced an experiment of sorts: The foundation would pay people $10,000 to spend a year in Tulsa.
The offer came with only one catch: already having the kind of job that let you work online from anywhere, which amounted to less than 6% of the American workforce before the days of COVID-19.
“We knew it was a risk,” says Stewart, now director of Tulsa Remote, as the program became known.
What if it made Tulsa seem desperate? “Wow, they have to pay people to go there.” It could backfire.
“We had no idea what the response might be,” Stewart said. “But we thought it was worth the risk because if it worked, it could be a game changer.”
Surprising success rate
A few nights before Christmas 2019, comedian Stephen Colbert mentioned Topeka, Kansas, during his “Late Show” monologue, explaining how the city was paying people $15,000 “just to move there.”
A business official had described it as an effort to build “an intentional community,” Colbert told his TV audience.
“That’s important — an ‘intentional community,’” Colbert continued. “Because right now, Topeka’s current residents are all drivers who ran out of gas on their way to anywhere else.”
It’s obvious where Topeka got the idea. But nobody seemed to be laughing at Tulsa. The local program, known as Tulsa Remote, received nearly 1,000 applications on the first day. And GKFF employees struggled to keep up with the flood of phone calls and inquiries coming from more than 200 countries and all 50 states.
Eventually, overwhelmed officials capped the number of applicants at 10,000.
“We thought maybe 10 to 20 people would come to Tulsa in the first year,” Stewart says. “And we ended up bringing more than 100.”
Since then, Tulsa Remote has brought more than 1,200 people to the city with more than 90% of them staying after their one-year commitment and the vast majority putting down long-term roots — a success rate that surprises even the more optimistic GKFF officials.
But simply getting people to move to Tulsa was never really the point. It was only ever a means to an end.
The real goal was to change the country’s perception of Tulsa.
‘Why not Tulsa?’
When Tulsa Remote was being planned three years ago, a lot of discussion revolved around the amount of money to offer, officials say. It needed to be enough to grab headlines, but not so much that it overshadowed the larger message the program wanted to send.
Justin Harlan, Tulsa Remote’s chief operating officer, said $10,000 seemed “just right.”
“It’s not enough money, on its own, to make people want to change their whole life and move to a different city,” Harlan said. “But it’s enough to maybe push somebody over the edge and think, ‘Yeah, why not Tulsa?’”
The typical applicant was thinking about moving anyway, often due to a major life change, Harlan said; the $10,000 offer put Tulsa on the list of possible places to go.
“The heart of it is, ‘What’s it going to take to get people to take a look at Tulsa?’” he says. “We have a real strong belief that once people take a look, they’re going to like what they see.”
Selling points include the city’s size, with roughly 1 million people in the metropolitan area — enough to give Tulsa an active nightlife and restaurant scene without creating nightmarish traffic.
“And the cost of living is very attractive,” Harlan says. “People realize, yes, they can have a house and yes, they can have a yard. They can simply get more for their dollar.”
Not slowing down
GKFF also seems to be getting more for its money through Tulsa Remote, according a recent economic impact report from the Washington, D.C.-based Economic Innovation Group.
The program has created nearly 600 new jobs, adding roughly $62 million in earnings to the local economy, the study says. That means the program has generated an estimated $13.77 in local income for every dollar the foundation has spent on it.
Tulsa Remote’s impact on the city’s national reputation, however, is not so easy to measure. But the anecdotal evidence seems positive.
In media coverage of Tulsa since early 2017, positive economic terms such as “opportunity,” “growth,” “rejuvenate,” “development,” “thriving,” and “diverse” have appeared in more than 38,000 news stories, according to Economic Innovation Group’s analysis. And Tulsa Remote itself has been mentioned in at least 140 online and print media stories, with news coverage continuing to grow this year, the report says.
“We have not shown any signs of slowing down,” Harlan said, noting that more than 30,000 people submitted applications to Tulsa Remote this year.
The COVID pandemic, as awful as it has been in other ways, has created new opportunities for midsize cities like Tulsa, he said. And Tulsa Remote came along at the perfect time to capitalize on it.
“We’re seeing a huge push from employers across the country saying that their employees can work from anywhere,” Harlan said. “And our message is, ‘If you can live anywhere you want to live, you need to look at Tulsa, because Tulsa has a lot to offer.’”