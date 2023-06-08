Four years since first setting foot here, Jackiez Gonzalez still isn't close to exhausting the possibilities.

"I dream about opening up my own business in the next few years or even running for office," she said. "I would never have seen either as remotely feasible in Boston. Here, it really just feels like a matter of 'when.'"

Moving to Tulsa, she added, "has been truly transformative for me."

A member of the first group of 30 to participate in the Tulsa Remote worker relocation program, Gonzales, a former Massachusetts resident, is beginning her fifth year in Tulsa.

When not working remotely for Best Buy's social impact team, she continues to find ways to plug into her new community. She leads an active volunteer life, and currently serves as chair of Tulsa Young Professionals.

"Tulsa is my home for the foreseeable future," Gonzalez said. "I couldn't imagine a better place to keep growing."

Tulsa Remote, meanwhile, keeps growing, too. Officials with the program, which has received national attention for offering $10,000 to workers to move to the city, released a report on Thursday highlighting its progress.

Representing the first comprehensive review since the program's inception in 2018, the report shows that as of December 2022, a total of 2,165 Tulsa Remote program members had relocated to Tulsa.

In that time, they've generated $306.7 million in direct employment income.

That includes 1,852 who were living in Tulsa in 2022, and who contributed more than $203 million in new labor income to the city that year alone.

Justin Harlan, program managing director, said the success so far serves as motivation to do more.

"Tulsa Remote started as a crazy idea that we could incentivize people to move to Tulsa and work remotely," he said. "Our results are proof that remote work, supported by dedicated programs, makes a true impact on communities like ours."

Harlan said the program is committing to attract 1,000 new members in 2023, while retaining at least 90% after their first year.

Longer term, the goal is to reach 4,000 members by 2027, he said.

City leaders are excited by the potential the program has already demonstrated.

"Tulsa Remote has been instrumental in supporting Tulsa's investment as a hub for remote workers," Mayor G.T. Bynum said. "By attracting skilled talent to Tulsa, we have seen firsthand the remarkable impact the program has had in fostering economic growth and opportunity for our city."

'Tulsa is home now'

Launched by the George Kaiser Family Foundation, Tulsa Remote offers eligible workers $10,000 grants to move to the city. Each grant is distributed over the course of a year.

Officials say the nonmonetary support is just as critical, though. It includes a 36-month membership at a co-working space and community-building opportunities with partner organizations, including talent-matching, upskilling and entrepreneurial support.

Of the members who have joined since 2019 and completed their program, 76% still lived in Tulsa at the end of 2022, officials said.

One of them, Jeremy Wade, is originally from Oklahoma.

After living and working in several countries, he and his wife were in India when they learned about Tulsa Remote, he said.

Having left Oklahoma once seeking better opportunities, he decided with his wife that it was the right time to move back.

Today, two years since his return, Wade recently started a new job as director of the Cyber Skills Center at Tulsa Community College, an initiative supported by GKFF aimed at helping build the area's tech sector.

"I want to make sure that young Tulsans don't have to make the choice I did and that they find great opportunities here in the state," Wade said.

Tulsa Remote's $10,000 relocation incentive was helpful toward the cost of moving and making the adjustment smoother, he said.

Also helpful has been the ongoing support of the Tulsa Remote team, he said.

"They've introduced us to small businesses that we now use on a weekly basis and parts of the city we wouldn't have known about," Wade said. "Also, other Tulsa Remoters have been really helpful with recommendations, buying or selling furniture, and even helping my wife with work projects."

"Tulsa is home now," Wade said. "My wife and I are excited to start a family and contribute to making Tulsa a great place for people of all backgrounds."

"Something that has been really unique," he added, "is that it seems like everyone we meet is on the same quest — to make this a city we can all be proud of."

'Contributing to the momentum'

Tulsa Remote's impact goes beyond the economic, officials said.

Members living in Tulsa are ethnically and racially diverse and thus, contribute to the city's overall cultural makeup, officials said.

That's important to Gonzalez, who hosts a Vamos a Practicar group each month, where several Tulsa Remote members practice Spanish together.

Learning more about the community's past since she's been here just motivates Gonzalez to work toward a brighter future, she said.

"Tulsa's history is undeniably complicated. It's marked by deep-rooted injustices that you can't ignore," she said. "But I'd like to think I'm contributing to the momentum that is making Tulsa an increasingly inclusive and equitable place to live — and I'm seeing my peers do the same."

When she first arrived four years ago, Gonzalez wasn't sure what to expect.

The main reason she left Boston was that, no matter how hard she tried, she never felt "a sense of belonging."

Would Tulsa be different?

The answer to that, she's grateful to say, has been a resounding "yes."

"People were welcoming and excited for me to be here," Gonzalez said. "I felt so welcomed and encouraged to explore my passions."

The lively arts and entertainment scene also helped, she said.

Four years later, Gonzalez has "never been happier."

"I tell everyone that 'there's enough of Tulsa to go around,'" she added. "People are willing to invite you to things, introduce you to people, and find room for you to get involved in whatever excites you."

