Tulsa Remote celebrates milestone, with 2,000-plus people recruited since 2018

It was an experiment four years ago when Tulsa offered people $10,000 just to live here for a while.

“Nobody really knew what to expect or how people would respond,” said Justin Harlan, Tulsa Remote’s managing director.

But program officials announced Friday morning that Tulsa Remote has reached what Harland called “a remarkable milestone:” It has now recruited more than 2,000 people to move here.

“I don't know if we ever envisioned that we would be at 2,000,” Harlan said. “If we did, we certainly would have expected it to take a lot longer to get here.”

The COVID-19 pandemic might have helped, Harlan said. To collect the $10,000, Tulsa Remote requires people to already have a job that allows them to work from home, wherever “home” happens to be. The arrangement has become far more common now than it was when the program began in November 2018.

But Tulsa itself became the real selling point, Harlan said.

“The fact is: The city has gotten a lot more attractive, especially in the midst of a big boom around housing and the cost of living going up in some of these big cities like Los Angeles or San Francisco or New York. Tulsa remains really competitive as it relates to cost of living.”

Nine in 10 Tulsa Remote participants stay past the one-year mark, when the cash incentives run out, Harlan said. And that seems to prove the whole premise of the project: People will like Tulsa if they give it a chance.

Beyond the cash incentive, Tulsa Remotes offers 12 months of events and programs to help participants connect with various clubs, nonprofits and other community groups. In other words, it helps people build a network of friends and associates in Tulsa.

Harland compares it to a school.

“It’s the relationship you might have with a university,” he said. “Obviously, when you’re going there, you’re involved with the university in various ways every single day. But after you graduate, you’re less reliant on the university. You might come to events now and then, like alumni. But you don’t need the university anymore.”

After a year with Tulsa Remote, “we want people to be about to go out in the community and not need our support anymore,” he said.

Funded by the George Kaiser Family Foundation, the program received 10,000 applications in the first year and more than double that many in 2021, far exceeding expectations. And it has become a widely copied idea, with similar efforts launched by several other cities, including Topeka, Kansas, and Savannah, Georgia.

No doubt, other cities would like to see the kind of economic impact that Tulsa Remote has generated.

In 2021 alone, the program added $62 million in new local earnings — $51.3 million directly attributable to relocated remote workers and $10.7 million from the employment boost generated in the local economy, according to a recent analysis from The Economic Impact Group.

“The economic and social impact of the Tulsa Remote program is remarkable,” says Prithwiraj Choudhury, associate professor of business administration at Harvard Business School. “Tulsa Remote is creating opportunities not only for the city of Tulsa but is also setting an example for many other heartland cities. Tulsa Remote provides a playbook for how to engage participants and create value for the community in the heartland.”

The program could bring as many as 1,000 more people to Tulsa next year, officials said. It might have begun as an experiment with an uncertain future, but Harlan can see the program lasting another decade or longer.

“Think about the kind of the ripple effect of bringing in 1,000 people a year consistently,” he said. “You're pretty soon going to have a very large network of people, and they aren’t just living in Tulsa. They’re signing up for local boards or volunteering at a local school or getting involved in the community in some way.

“That’s the most exciting part about this,” Harlan said. “It really is just getting started.”