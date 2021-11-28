Tulsa Remote alumni explain why they stayed: 'We can grow with Tulsa'

‘Very high quality’

Under COVID lockdown in New York City last year, Christopher Bland couldn’t sleep and was surfing the web at 3 a.m. when he came across an article about “10 ways to make extra money during the pandemic.”

Tulsa Remote’s $10,000 offer was on the list.

“I really wasn’t enjoying New York anymore,” he says. “After all the money it actually costs to live there, you can’t enjoy all the things that you’re living there for — like restaurants and bars and scenes.”

But Tulsa? Having lived his entire life on the East Coast, he knew nothing about the city until visiting for the first time last November.

“It was pretty scary, to be honest. I got a little bit nervous. But people are extremely kind here, unnervingly so, because I’m from New York City where people are not that way. In New York, you don’t really talk to people that you don’t know. You don’t even say hello. It’s not a stereotype, it really is that way. But here, everybody talks to you. Whether it’s the Uber driver or the guy at Subway or whatever, they are generally interested in you and kind to you.”

But can friendliness make up for the cultural opportunities that Manhattan has to offer?