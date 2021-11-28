Tulsa Remote alumni explain why they stayed: 'We can grow with Tulsa'

They met at church, where he played electric guitar and she did live sound mixing for the worship services.
Born in Uganda, Edna Martinson grew up in Ghana, West Africa, while Clarence Tan spent his childhood in San Francisco before living in Singapore, Hong Kong and Shanghai.
They both wound up in Kansas City, Missouri, for college about 12 years ago and got married in 2019, a year after they started a company: Boddle Learning. It’s a play on words, as in bottling the secret to a great education. It uses 3D technology to create a gaming-system environment to teach math to students in kindergarten through sixth grade.
They could have kept the company in Kansas City. Or they could have moved to a city like Boston or Austin, which have gained reputations for fostering high-tech startups. But they visited Tulsa in the summer of 2020 after a local venture capital firm offered to invest in Boddle if they would move here.
Tulsa Remote sweetened the deal with another $10,000.
“I didn’t have any expectations,” Martinson says. “So everything was like, ‘Oh wow, this is this is really great.’”
Tulsa Remote’s team makes a great sales pitch for the city, Tan says.
“Everything we had was really good in terms of like the food experience, the places that we were taken to,” he says. “Everything was really cool.”
But the couple wanted an “unfiltered” experience, so they came back on their own a couple of weeks after the Tulsa Remote tour.
“It’s definitely smaller than Kansas City,” Tan says. “But then there are a lot of unique places, and it really seems to be growing fast. We decided, ‘Hey, let’s be a part of this energy and excitement.’ And we really think we can grow with Tulsa.”
Since relocating to Tulsa, Boddle has attracted national media attention with investments from Pharrell Williams’ Black Ambition and Google’s Black Founders Fund. And in both cases, the news coverage reflected well on Tulsa, with the city described as thriving and innovative — another sign that Tulsa Remote is achieving its goal of changing national perceptions.
“You don’t have to be in the Bay Area or on the coast to actually grow a company,” Tan says. “We’ve been able to move quite a few of our team members here to Tulsa, and everyone is enjoying it so far.”
‘We need cool people here’
Stretching to pay $2,700 a month for a small, one-bedroom apartment, Stephanie Robesky tried to convince herself that she should feel lucky. Similar units were going for $4,500 in her San Francisco neighborhood.
“The cost of living [there] is kind of ludicrous,” Robesky says. “I asked myself, ‘Why am I doing this?’ And I didn’t have an answer anymore.”
The first weekend of February 2019, Robesky became part of the first batch of Tulsa Remote applicants to visit the city, where officials were still trying to figure out exactly how to sell the idea of moving here.
The promised $10,000 from the George Kaiser Family Foundation was a nice incentive, but it wasn’t enough on its own to persuade Robesky. She would have to like the city itself.
“It’s funny, looking back on it, because the Tulsa Remote people were driving us around in their personal cars all weekend,” Robesky remembers. “They didn’t have it all figured out yet, and it was kind of like, ‘OK, where do we go next?’ But it was very personal, very friendly.”
Accepting the visit mostly out of curiosity, she didn’t really expect to move here. But by the end of the weekend, “I could actually see myself living in Tulsa,” Robesky says.
“It was it was actually shocking to me that my mind changed that much,” she says, still living in Tulsa three years later.
“Everywhere that we went, people were super inviting and super friendly. I would say, ‘Oh, I’m here from California. I’m thinking of moving here.’ And people would be like, ‘That’s great. We need cool people here. You should definitely move here.’ And I just thought, ‘Wow, the people here are awesome.’”
‘An advocate now for Tulsa’
Living in an Airstream for three years, Carrie Hawkins and her husband visited 47 states while working full-time jobs that required only laptops and internet connections.
“Why live somewhere,” she used to say, “when you can live everywhere?”
Eventually, however, the trailer started to feel rather cramped, and the couple began to think about finding a permanent home.
They happened to be driving from Rhode Island to New Mexico when Tulsa Remote first made national news in November 2018. Tulsa was on the way, so they parked here for a couple of nights to explore the city, even before the official Tulsa Remote visits began.
“We really enjoyed it,” Hawkins says. “We went to some local restaurants. We went to the Gathering Place and just explored. And we just really liked everything we saw. We could definitely see ourselves living here.”
And now they do, part of the 90% of Tulsa Remote participants to stay past their one-year commitment. She even convinced a friend to move here, too.
“We’re renovating our house, which means, you know, it’s pretty permanent,” she says. “I’m almost like an advocate now for Tulsa and trying to get people to move here because I’m enjoying it so much.”
‘Very high quality’
Under COVID lockdown in New York City last year, Christopher Bland couldn’t sleep and was surfing the web at 3 a.m. when he came across an article about “10 ways to make extra money during the pandemic.”
Tulsa Remote’s $10,000 offer was on the list.
“I really wasn’t enjoying New York anymore,” he says. “After all the money it actually costs to live there, you can’t enjoy all the things that you’re living there for — like restaurants and bars and scenes.”
But Tulsa? Having lived his entire life on the East Coast, he knew nothing about the city until visiting for the first time last November.
“It was pretty scary, to be honest. I got a little bit nervous. But people are extremely kind here, unnervingly so, because I’m from New York City where people are not that way. In New York, you don’t really talk to people that you don’t know. You don’t even say hello. It’s not a stereotype, it really is that way. But here, everybody talks to you. Whether it’s the Uber driver or the guy at Subway or whatever, they are generally interested in you and kind to you.”
But can friendliness make up for the cultural opportunities that Manhattan has to offer?
“Tulsa may not have as many places to go, but what it does have is curated very well,” Bland says. “Restaurants in New York, for example, can be hit and miss. Some are really good; some aren’t. But Tulsa doesn’t have a lot of subpar restaurants, because the community is small enough that if a restaurant is subpar, word is going to get around and it’s not going to last. Bars are the same way. What Tulsa has tends to be very high-quality.”