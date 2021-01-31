Tulsa Regional Chamber releases 2021 OneVoice Regional Legislative Agenda

The Tulsa Regional Chamber this past week unveiled 2021 OneVoice Regional Legislative Agenda, a collection of 15 state and 15 federal policy priorities that will guide the organization’s business-driven advocacy for the year.

The OneVoice agenda represents consensus on legislative issues critical to northeast Oklahoma’s economic prosperity. It is developed annually through the collaboration of more than 500 people from hundreds of Chamber member companies and more than 75 regional chambers of commerce, cities, counties and economic development groups.

“For nearly 15 years, the Chamber’s legislative advocacy has been defined by regional collaboration,” Rose Washington, CEO of TEDC Creative Capital and 2021 Chamber chair, said in a statement. “As northeast Oklahoma recovers from the pandemic and economic crisis, the Chamber and its regional partners will continue this collaborative approach to addressing shared challenges and pursue legislative solutions essential to our long-term prosperity.”

The state OneVoice priorities include are municipal funding diversification, strengthening the start-up ecosystem, economic incentives, self-determination in facility firearm policy and criminal justice reform.