Tulsa ransomware response: Option for utilities payments back online

About a month after a ransomware attack caused the city of Tulsa to take measures to protect its computer system, electronic payments have been restored for utilities customers.

Some customers already have received their bills or autopay statements in the mail, according to a Friday news release from the city. Payment due dates were adjusted for the delay.

Customers will need to find a new customer ID and account ID number on their latest bill to pay online.

"The city will not access late fees or utility shut-offs until at least five business days after all channels of customer payment functionality is restored," the news release states, adding payments by phone through the city's 311 service still cannot be accepted.

Payments can be made in person at City Hall, 175 E. Second St., or at Tulsa Municipal Courts, 600 Civic Center, or by mail.

Early indications are that a cyber attack occurred April 21, and that the malware lay dormant for some time before it was detected May 6. In an abundance of caution, the city immediately shut down its computer system and has been cleaning and testing it ever since.

The city caught the attack before any request for ransom could be made.