Tulsa Race Massacre researchers begin uncovering burial sites at Oaklawn Cemetery

This time, archeologists will not have to dig through 10 feet of “overburden” — soil and fill material added since 1921. For another, they are searching smaller, more defined areas.

“There is not that 10 feet of fill, so our excavation is not going to take as long,” Stackelbeck said at a noon news conference.

“In the case of the original 18, we’re going to be focusing on anomalies that, based on their size, shape and orientation, are most likely individual graves,” she said.

Forensic anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield said she expects remains to be uncovered over the next few days but that they will not be removed from the ground. Instead they will be examined and photographed in preparation for exhumation proceedings. It was not clear how long those proceedings would take.

The Clyde Eddy location is described as a smaller site than last summer’s. If remains are found, it is expected they could be of more than one person but probably not the dozens or even hundreds of bodies some believe disappeared after the massacre.