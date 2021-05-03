Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission asks Stitt to veto bill on 'critical race theory'

“HB 1775 would not only interfere with the teaching of Black history, but the entire history of the United States,” Armstrong wrote. “If teachers are unable to help students process the implications of our Nation’s history without discomfort how can we teach about the Trail of Tears? How can we teach about Women’s Suffrage? How can we teach about the Civil War?”

Armstrong told the Tulsa World on Monday that there are aspects of the bill that the Centennial Commission does not object to but that the measure as a whole is written in such a way as to make it problematic.

“It says not one race or one sex should be made inferior or superior to the other. Of course we agree with that,” Armstrong said. “But there are already laws in Oklahoma that state that.”

The bill needs to be rewritten to ensure that teachers as well as museums and history centers can tell difficult stories, he added.

“A parent could say, 'No, no, no, they are going to talk about stuff and they are going to see things that my child is going to be uncomfortable with, and it’s illegal,'” Armstrong said. “They can get that teacher in trouble, they can make trouble for that school system based on the way this is written. It is just very, very poorly written.”