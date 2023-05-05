Where he ranks among his synagogue's finest bakers, Rabbi Marc Fitzerman won't hazard a guess.

But after years of dedication to the craft, he knows there's still room to improve.

"I love all of it, and I'm trying to master (the Jewish traditional favorites)," Fitzerman said.

"I give myself an A-minus for deli rye bread. So far my rugelach are a solid B."

For Fitzerman, who makes all the rye loaves for Congregation B'nai Emunah's Seventeenth Street Delicatessen, baking is about more than just mouthwatering food, though.

One of countless hands-on activities Fitzerman has promoted among congregants, its chief value is as a symbol and connection to the past.

"Jewish ideas about everything — including God, family and celebration — are inscribed in the baked goods of our community," he said.

And as a gesture from his synagogue community to the larger Tulsa community, it's one more way Fitzerman believes in showing love and gratitude.

One more way among many.

This weekend, the Tulsa community is invited to join synagogue members in celebrating Fitzerman — the longest tenured rabbi in their history — ahead of his retirement.

The FitzFest Sing-a-Long Concert and Supper is set for 4 p.m. Sunday at the synagogue.

Organizers say the concert will highlight the ideas and passions that have animated Fitzerman's career.

Afterward, everyone is invited to stay for the supper. Everything is free.

Fitzerman, who is retiring after 38 years, has been rabbi at the congregation for almost a third of its history and leaves behind a remarkable legacy of service at the synagogue and in Tulsa.

While it comes with a lot of emotions, he's comfortable with his decision, he said.

"I'm grateful that no one seems to be hustling me offstage," he said. "But it's now time for other people to shine."

One of those other people is his successor, Rabbi Dan Kaiman, who's been his co-rabbi for several years.

"He is a superb congregational leader," Fitzerman said. "The synagogue is in very good hands."

'Patience on both sides'

A native of Oak Park, Michigan, Fitzerman is a graduate of the University of Michigan and Jewish Theological Seminary in New York.

He served as a congregational rabbi in the Kansas City area before coming to Tulsa in 1985, where he succeeded longtime B'nai Emunah leader Rabbi Arthur Kahn.

The seventh senior rabbi in synagogue history, Fitzerman found it a difficult fit at first.

"I loved the synagogue from the start, but the synagogue may not always have loved me," said Fitzerman, who represented more progressive trends in the faith than some members were ready for at the time.

"Eventually things worked out, but it took patience on both sides," he said.

Gradually and with growing support, Fitzerman helped usher in various changes, ranging from the ritual life of the congregation — where the role of women was increased and instrumental music added — to the synagogue's expanded role in the larger Tulsa community.

With the latter, he pushed for a stronger commitment to social justice efforts, as well as community and interfaith outreach through concerts, cultural events, broadcasts and other gatherings.

Fitzerman also helped guide improvements to the synagogue campus, with everything, including the sanctuary, either rebuilt or remodeled.

Celebrating Marc Fitzerman FitzFest Sing-a-Long Concert and Supper free event 4 p.m. Sunday Congregation B'nai Emunah, 1719 S. Owasso Ave. For more: Go to tulsagogue.com

His nearly 40 years in the role is a long time, he said, and there have been occasions where he's been "tempted by opportunities in larger Jewish communities."

But his love for Tulsa's Jewish community and the city itself only deepened with time, making the thought of leaving untenable.

'A new city'

Coming in as an outsider originally has allowed Fitzerman to appreciate Tulsa in ways that city natives might miss.

He said what's impressed him most is the city's "enormous capacity for renewal."

"We came to Tulsa at the lowest point of the oil bust. Downtown seemed to close on the day we arrived," he recalled.

"Today, this is a much better city than the one we came to. It's a lively center for ambitious people who are creating a new city from rich, raw materials."

Tulsa, he added, also "rewards ambition and initiative. If you have a good idea, someone will come forward to support it."

No better example of that, he said, is the "philanthropic powerhouse" that is Tulsa's Jewish community.

"What the larger community knows is what I experience as a rabbi," he said. "If there is a compelling need, a social justice necessity, someone in our community will stand up to say yes."

Needs that have found ready support, he said, range from public amenities, to mental health and education, to the safety and stability of the LGBTQ+ community.

"I'm intensely proud to know these good people who put themselves and their resources to work in our city," he said.

Fitzerman has left many marks on synagogue life that are sure to be carried on, including a variety of arts and crafts. They include everything from communal music and photography to typography and bookmaking.

And, of course, the baking.

Dozens of congregants have baked challah with him.

He founded the Altamont Bakery, a partnership with Mental Health Association Oklahoma that over the years has employed dozens of homeless people and others battling mental illness, who bake side-by-side with synagogue volunteers.

As he looks ahead, Fitzerman said he still has some fundraising and organization to do with the synagogue. Beyond that, he expects to use the additional time fruitfully.

"I want to continue the work I've done, but try to be more overtly political. There's a lot of work left in racial reconciliation, reproductive justice and climate activism."

"It all comes down to doing my part."

