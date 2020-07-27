Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE TONIGHT INTO TUESDAY MORNING ACROSS PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA... ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH MIDDAY TUESDAY... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA AND NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA...INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA...OKFUSKEE. IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA... CRAIG...CREEK...NOWATA...OKMULGEE...OSAGE...PAWNEE...ROGERS... TULSA AND WASHINGTON OK. * THROUGH MIDDAY TUESDAY * MULTIPLE ROUNDS OF SLOW MOVING, HEAVY RAIN PRODUCING THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED THROUGH EARLY TUESDAY ACROSS PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA, ON THE EASTERN SIDE OF AN UPPER LEVEL LOW PRESSURE. POCKETS OF LOCALLY HEAVY FLOODING RAINFALL ARE POSSIBLE, WITH SEVERAL INCHES POSSIBLE IN SPOTS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA. &&