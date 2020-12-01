Tulsa Public Schools seeks nominations for Teacher of the Year

After a tumultuous year of changes to classroom operations, Tulsa Public Schools is seeking to uplift teachers with one thing that hasn't changed.

The district called on all Tulsans on Tuesday to help identify candidates for Teacher of the Year. The deadline is this weekend.

“Now, more than ever, we need to do our utmost to lift up our teachers," said Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association President Shawna Mott-Wright. "They give so much to our children and community every single day. It is a privilege to honor them.”

All pre-kindergarten through 12th grade teachers schools are eligible for nomination, and this year, Tulsa Virtual Academy teacher nominees will represent the district’s virtual school.

“Even as we face the challenges of a global pandemic, our teachers have kept a relentless focus on ensuring that every child has the support that they need to be successful,” said Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist.

The nominees should be "exceptional educators who ignite the joy of learning, facilitate success for every student, and exemplify our core values of equity, character, excellence, team, and joy."