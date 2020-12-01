 Skip to main content
Tulsa Public Schools seeks nominations for Teacher of the Year

Tulsa Public Schools seeks nominations for Teacher of the Year

Teacher of the year

Laura Grisham (right) walks out of Monroe Demonstration Academy to applause from Interim Principal Rob Kaiser and others after learning she has been named the 2020 TPS Teacher of the Year during a Zoom meeting on Friday, August 14, 2020. Grisham met with her parents, members of the local media and TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist outside of the building. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World

 John Clanton Tulsa World file

Related content

Read about the 2020-2021 winner, Laura Grisham

After a tumultuous year of changes to classroom operations, Tulsa Public Schools is seeking to uplift teachers with one thing that hasn't changed. 

The district called on all Tulsans on Tuesday to help identify candidates for Teacher of the Year. The deadline is this weekend.  

“Now, more than ever, we need to do our utmost to lift up our teachers," said Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association President Shawna Mott-Wright. "They give so much to our children and community every single day. It is a privilege to honor them.”

All pre-kindergarten through 12th grade teachers schools are eligible for nomination, and this year, Tulsa Virtual Academy teacher nominees will represent the district’s virtual school.  

“Even as we face the challenges of a global pandemic, our teachers have kept a relentless focus on ensuring that every child has the support that they need to be successful,” said Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist. 

The nominees should be "exceptional educators who ignite the joy of learning, facilitate success for every student, and exemplify our core values of equity, character, excellence, team, and joy." 

Nominations will be accepted online in English or Spanish through Sunday, Dec. 6, at tulsaschools.org/2021toyseoy

The form requests an individuals name and contact information before requesting the name of the teacher or support employee being nominated and their workplace. 

Five finalists will be announced in March, according to a news release, and winners will be announced in the spring. They will represent Tulsa teachers locally as education advocates and spokespeople and statewide as candidates for Oklahoma Teacher of the Year.

