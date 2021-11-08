Tulsa Public Schools honors tribes with flag ceremonies to kick off Native American Heritage Month

The community is invited to share in the celebration of Native American Heritage Month with activities planned through Tulsa Public Schools' Indian Education Program.

“Every day is a day to value the culture and heritage of our Native American community here in Tulsa,” Superintendent Deborah Gist said in a news release.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating Native American Heritage Month again this year. Our Indian Education team has worked together to prepare many activities, and (we) are excited to bring students, parents, and community members together to celebrate the rich heritage of Indigenous people."

The Indian Education Program at Tulsa Public Schools provides critical resources and services to more than 3,000 students representing 52 Native American nations, according to the release.

Tribal flag ceremonies kick off the month of events, which also include a pinch pot activity, weaving, medal research and moccasin making.

On Monday, students at Edison Preparatory Middle and High School helped honor the Muscogee Nation, with flag ceremonies honoring the Osage Nation and Cherokee Nation set for Nov. 18. Tribal leaders and local school officials will speak during these events.