Tulsa Public Schools employee dies with COVID-19, district confirms

A Tulsa Public Schools employee who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, Superintendent Deborah Gist confirmed this week.

Michael Angelo, an electrician who worked in the maintenance and plant operations department and joined TPS in 2007, is the district's first COVID-related death.

Angelo's wife, Violet Angelo, also became ill from COVID-19 but has recovered. Violet Angelo is a custodian at TPS and joined the district in 2005.

Gist made the announcement at the conclusion of Monday's school board meeting.

"I just wanted to make sure and acknowledge that because I know the rest of the Tulsa Public Schools family will be wanting to do the same that we're doing, which is lifting them up, sending love and appreciation for their long service to the district and thoughts for continued healing for Violet and her family," Gist said.

Board President Stacey Woolley said she and the rest of the board are mourning the loss of Michael Angelo and continue to think about his family each day.

"My apologies for your loss, and I will certainly keep you in my thoughts and prayers," Woolley said.