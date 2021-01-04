Tulsa Public Schools could get $50M to $60M in additional COVID-19 relief funds

The Tulsa school district could receive “somewhere between $50 (million) and $60 million” from the COVID-19 relief funds Congress recently approved, Superintendent Deborah Gist told school board members Monday.
“These two relief packages combined, we’re very grateful for them,” Gist said, referencing the new funds and the earlier CARES Act that brought about $16 million to TPS. However, she said, “It is really only about two-thirds of what was offered previously to education (during the Great Recession of 2008-09), when the only crisis we had to manage was a fiscal crisis.”
“It’s important for us to not feel like we’ve solved this problem. The president-elect (Joe Biden) has talked about this as a down payment, as a first step,” she said of the expected funds, which she said allocated more than $50 billion for prekindergarten through 12th grade education.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Gist said, has created public and mental health crises along with financial problems and education impacts that will require “significant recovery for our children” even as distance learning continues.
Tulsa Public Schools is projected to begin resuming in-person learning Jan. 25 after opting to push back the plans in November once the seven-day rolling average for positive COVID-19 cases surpassed 450.
Gist pointed out Monday that the average as of Sunday was 517, three weeks ahead of the district’s planned phased-in return to in-person learning. But she said surrounding districts’ decisions to do so, in some cases as early as this week, will mean TPS can view the data based on their experiences operating “during this level of caseload.”
Additionally, TPS is opening its enrollment for the 2021-22 academic year starting Tuesday and running through Feb. 12.
“We’ve seen, over the holiday break, significant fluctuation on community spread at the state level as well as the county level,” said TPS Chief Operating Officer Jorge Robles, who added that “right now we’re looking at a situation where it’s too early to tell the impact from the holidays.”
He noted that 23 of Tulsa County’s 42 ZIP codes have the Tulsa Health Department’s dark-red color classification, a sign of serious transmission levels. Tulsa County, he said, had an infection rate of 64.7 people per 100,000 as of Saturday, a drop from 71.7 in mid-December.
But “we know that we should expect some level of under-reporting at this point in time,” Robles said, explaining that lower numbers of people were getting tested for COVID-19 during the holiday season.
He reported that between Dec. 18 and Jan. 3, Tulsa Public Schools had 15 confirmed active cases and 11 other staff members and students who have had “close contact” with someone who tested positive.
Meanwhile, Robles said there is no defined time frame yet for educators — whom Gov. Kevin Stitt placed in the Phase 2 category for COVID-19 vaccinations — to receive their doses. He said information from the Tulsa Health Department indicates that vaccines are beginning to be administered in Tulsa County to first responders and those 65 or older.
Despite this, Robles said a preliminary projection was that vaccines might be available for teachers toward the end of January.
The board will meet again at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25.
