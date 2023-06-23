When Martin Cooper started drag in college, he never expected it to be more than a way to make extra money.

Cooper, who studied theater arts at Alabama State University, said he always wanted to be a performer and on stage.

Taking on the drag persona Coco Montrese, Cooper was Miss Gay America in 2010 and later competed on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in 2013, coming in fifth place.

“I really enjoy the transformation and being on stage as a different character than myself,” Cooper said. “That’s why I really took to drag a lot, and it honestly became a profession right away for me.”

Now, Cooper has performed as Coco nearly every day on the Las Vegas strip for the past 10 years, and he is performing in town this weekend as one of Tulsa Pride’s headliners.

Oklahomans for Equality’s three-day annual Tulsa Pride festival and parade begins Friday with several local and national drag queens and kings, including Cooper, performing for the crowd on Pride’s main stage.

Jayzeer Shantey, who is also headlining Pride alongside Cooper and drag queen Joey Jay, described Pride as a time to celebrate the achievements and equality of the LGBTQ+ community.

Shantey explained that fighting for rights grows increasingly harder every year, but he finds Pride as a time to meet people, explore and learn more about the LGBTQ+ community.

“Pride is being happy in your own skin and who you have become as a person in this time of life,” Shantey said. “The fact that we’re still alive and standing is something to be proud of. That’s something that should always go along with Pride, being courageous enough to stay alive.”

Behind the joy and booming nature of Pride lies an underlying feeling of hurt and attack as conservative lawmakers in Oklahoma and across the country passed more bills targeting the LGBTQ+ community than ever.

After restricting certain gender-confirming health care for minors at the University of Oklahoma Health systems in October 2022, Gov. Kevin Stitt pledged to ban the practice entirely during his State of the State address in February.

Senate Bill 613, which is currently not enforced due to several unresolved lawsuits, prohibits gender-confirming health care for children in the state and was signed by Stitt in May.

Oklahoma lawmakers introduced legislation aiming to ban drag performances and “adult cabaret” in the presence of minors, restrict certain sex education practices in the state and prohibit certain reading materials that included LGBTQ+ themes or characters.

The Human Rights Campaign issued a state of emergency for LGBTQ+ residents in the U.S. for the first time in the organization’s 40-year history. More than 525 pieces of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation were introduced in 41 states in 2023, with 75 of those bills signed into law so far, more than doubling last year.

Cooper said drag, as an art, fuels him every day when facing controversy and legislative attacks. He described the laws, in Oklahoma and around the country, as scare tactics

“This happens every (couple) years before the election. ... After women, it was the LGBTQ+ community. It’s all a pattern,” Cooper said. “They have to find somebody to hate to fuel the base of a bunch of negative people who are not happy with themselves.”

Other GOP-majority states also attempted to ban drag performances in the presence of minors this year, claiming it was harmful to children.

A federal judge ruled Tennessee’s drag performance ban as unconstitutional on June 2. Montana and Florida also passed bills restricting drag performances in May

“We are artists. I’m an entertainer. I’m a performer. I know what my art has done for people,” Martin said. “That fuels me every day. I’m not going to allow someone else to define my art and then try to destroy my art.

Shantey said drag is powerful, like any art form. He explained that through his art he’s able to express himself freely, help people around him and affect people in the same way watching drag impacted him.

After going to several drag shows, Shantey entered an amateur competition on a dare and won. He now performs in Las Vegas like Martin.

“Drag really allows me to express all that creativity, the colorful little world that I have in my head,” Shantey said. “Expressing your art in many different forms and shapes gives other young people the same courage to be able to express themselves for who they are and own it.”

Shay Brewer, Oklahomans for Equality’s head of programming and events, said he’s watched Tulsa Pride grow bigger and bigger every year.

Brewer, who also performs as a drag queen, said Pride is a time of visibility for when the LGBTQ+ community might feel attacked.

“It’s still a possibility that we might be going through a lot around us, but there’s still places that are allowing us to perform our talents in our community,” Brewer said.

In his second year performing with Tulsa Pride, Shantey said he’s excited to return to Tulsa. He said the city is welcoming to him and he feels love across the city during Pride.

“Every single time I go there, I feel at home,” Shantey said. “I feel the warmth and the love from people. That’s what brings me back to Tulsa is the love that the people of Tulsa give me and show me every single time.”

Brewer said despite the recent storm that wiped out a large portion of Tulsa’s power, Tulsa Pride will be held this weekend as planned.

The Pride festivities are held along Fourth Street between Frankfort and Lansing avenues starting at 5 p.m. Friday.

Tulsa Pride schedule Friday, June 23 Festivities start at 5 p.m.

One mile fun run/walk starts at 7 p.m.

Rainbow Run 5k starts at 7:30 p.m. with performances to follow. Saturday, June 24 Festival gates open at noon.

Pride parade starts at 6 p.m. with performances to follow. Sunday, June 25 Pride in the Park starts at noon.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.

Photos: 2021 Tulsa Pride Parade Pride Parade Pride Parade Pride Parade Pride Parade Pride Parade Pride Parade Pride Parade Pride Parade Pride Parade Digital Offer: $1 for six months