Terry Jakober lives about two blocks away from Whiteside Park and takes her twin grandchildren to the pool when they visit her.

Last year they were able to swim at the pool, but without enough lifeguards, the hours were reduced.

“We’re thrilled that we have enough lifeguards this year because last year there were some days where they didn’t have enough and had to close the pools early or stuff like that, so the city’s done a really good job for us this year,” Jakober said.

City pools opened June 3 to start the summer season for Tulsa Parks Aquatics with enough lifeguards to support full pool hours.

The five pools are open until Aug. 5, according to the Tulsa Parks Aquatics website. About 2,000 people attend the pools every day, said Aquatics Manager Nick Pond. The pools have about 30 lifeguards, but could always use more certified lifeguards on staff, he said.

As weather gets hotter pools become more important, Pond said.

“I think it’s something that’s very, very affordable to do to stay busy,” Pond said before a lifeguard started to blow their whistle. “I just think staying busy as a kid is important in the summer.”

Gabrielle and Edward Melville went to Reed pool Monday with their children Togie, Elijah and Henry.

“The kids just love the pool and this is a very reasonable and cheap option,” Gabrielle Melville said.

The pools are primarily in places where residents are less likely to have access to private pools, said Anna America, the city's chief of culture, recreation and parks.

“As hot as Tulsa summers get it’s just really great for kids to have that opportunity to get out, be active,” America said. “For a lot kids, if they don’t get out into a public pool like this they may not get into a pool for years.”

The pools are periodically closed in order to do servicing like water treatment, America said.

“Last year we had to rotate because we actually moved lifeguards from pool to pool,” America said. “We didn’t have enough lifeguards to staff all the pools, but now it’s just normal.”

Sarah Kirk works at Reed Park as a pool manager and also worked at the pools last summer.

“There’s definitely a difference this summer and last summer than there were in previous summers because ... you just get to see the same people every day,” Kirk said. “You get to know who can swim and who can’t. You get to know people’s names.”

Jakober said many of the kids at Whiteside go to Patrick Henry Elementary School.

“They all either know each other when they get here or they’ll know each other by the time they’ve left,” Jakober said.

