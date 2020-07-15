Read the full study report by the University of Texas-San Antonio and the University of Cincinnati.

Study's five key recommendations

The University of Texas-San Antonio and the University of Cincinnati study recommends that the Tulsa Police Department:

• Expand use-of-force data collection;

• Improve documentation of force, injuries and civilian demeanor;

• Document instances where deadly force could have been used but wasn’t;

• Review the training and force practices of the canine unit;

• Review use-of-force policy and training.

Police Maj. Matt Kirkland told city councilors there is ongoing work to implement each recommendation except for documenting instances where deadly force could have been used but wasn’t.

Kirkland said TPD is unsure how to properly capture that metric, which he said the researchers previously described as problematic to do. He said those researchers haven't been responsive to the department's request for an example of an agency that does it well to serve as an expert source or template for Tulsa police.