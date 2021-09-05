Tulsa Police to stand-up internal Use of Force Review Board

Traditionally, all documented uses of force individually made their way up their respective chains of command for review. If at any point there was concern that an officer violated policy in letter or spirit, the report was diverted to Internal Affairs.

The same function will continue to take place, but the Use of Force Review Board will take a look at qualifying advanced uses of force as a whole to identify successes and failures in training and execution while informing policy, Kirkland said.

Advanced uses of force are defined as those that have a low expectation of great bodily injury or death but some possibility of injury and could involve some pain compliance techniques — such as baton use, canine bites or pepper balls launched at an individual.

Although deployments of conducted electrical weapons qualify as advanced uses of force, the board will not review them, Kirkland said, for there are simply too many. However, any use of force, regardless of level, can be referred to the board for review if a member of the command chain determines it should be, including stun gun deployments.